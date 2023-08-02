THE National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) marked its 21st anniversary yesterday with the launch of its annual entrepreneurship week and the opening of a three-day hybrid conference, entrepreneurship village and expo at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya.
The village features 65 exhibitors, the majority of whom are Nedco clients, showcasing a range of items, including hand-made jewellery, beauty products, woodwork, artwork, plants, food and drinks.
It is open to the public until tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, Nedco chief executive officer Calvin Maurice emphasised that being an entrepreneur was not merely a career choice, but a mindset, culture and a way of life.
He advised aspiring business owners that the first step in their entrepreneurial journey is to identify a problem or a passion that “ignites their soul”.
“Next, equip yourself with new knowledge and skills and build upon what you have already learned,” Maurice said, adding that continuous learning is the “lifeblood of entrepreneurship”.
“Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks. Entrepreneurship is about stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing uncertainty,” he said.
Maurice assured Nedco’s commitment in supporting and empowering entrepreneurs in these critical areas, via programmes, services and financial support.
Popular music producer, DJ and businessman Anthony Chow Lin On, technology entrepreneur Kyle Maloney, as well as marketing/events specialist and businessman Derrick Lewis shared their own entrepreneurial experiences and gave advice on starting and building a business.
Maloney, the 36-year-old co-founder of Tech Beach Retreat Ltd, a tech platform built to connect Caribbean start-ups with leading global technology companies, underscored the importance of embracing failure as part of the creative process.
“As an entrepreneur, there are tonnes of ideas that weren’t hits. Creativity requires a constant iterative process that takes you through a series of failures to get to that one hit,” he advised.
Maloney recalled that in 2013, he and three close friends started a business called F1RST.com, which was a platform that allowed people to search for any business, see reviews and order/ receive items from those businesses.
He said telecommunications giant Digicel invested millions of dollars into the company.
Maloney said because of the lack of an enabling environment to support the growth of tech start-ups it folded.
He credited his deep-rooted faith in God to his now business partner, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, approaching him with the idea for Tech Beach.
Tech Beach staged its first major summit in Jamaica in 2016.
CEO and co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey attended Tech Beach’s second event in Jamaica in 2017, resulting in the tech company being featured in Forbes and Inc. Magazine.
“The next year Google ended up being our title sponsor; the year after that Meta, and this year for Tech Beach in Miami, Google is our title sponsor again,” Maloney said.
Chow Lin On, managing director of T&T Radio Network (TTRN), said his early years as a DJ taught him many lessons which stayed with him throughout life.
“You have to be strong in your opinions of which songs should be good. And you go to the fete, and if you get it wrong, you empty the dance floor and no more work. So right there and then I developed a sharpness of instinct,” he said.
He likened entrepreneurship to a deck of cards.
“Your audience is the ace. Your idea and innovation is probably the king. Your marketing department is probably the queen. Your accounting department is probably the jack,” he said.
He encouraged entrepreneurs to “stay curious” about their audience.
Lewis, founder and creative director of event management company EventologyTT, urged attendees that the right time to start a business may never come.
“How many people are stuck in ‘set’ (referring to the ready, set, go stages of a race). They’re waiting for the right amount of money, the right time, the right idea, the right people, the right everything. It’s never going to come,” he said.
“When you go, your universe, your clients will set you. You will be set by what you learn from going. So ready, go, set is probably the way that many of you who may be on set can get going, knowing that there is a support system to teach you as you go along,” Lewis said.