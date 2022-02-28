THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is reminding that all cheques for senior citizens’ pension, public assistance grant, and disability assistance grant must be cashed at commercial banks and any of the district revenue offices up to March 31.
The ministry, in a news release yesterday, said this measure has been implemented temporarily, following the incident of stolen cheques at the Sangre Grande TTPost Office on January 31.
It noted that ongoing discussions with key stakeholders continue to take place to address the situation in an effort to safeguard both clients and retailers alike.
The ministry again called on all beneficiaries of these three grants to sign up for the Direct Deposit System, where funds are deposited directly and conveniently into their bank accounts.
The worth of the 1,836 social welfare cheques stolen was said to be $7 million.
The Minister Donna Cox told the media last month, that her ministry was informed that a break-in was attempted at the TTPost outlet in St James and her ministry had been liaising with the Ministry of Public Utilities and TTPost on security arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.
They are also cracking down on the cashing of social welfare cheques by unauthorised businesses.
The ministry has temporarily put a stop to the encashment cheques dated February 1 at supermarkets and other retail establishments.
The police are investigating reports of fraudulent conversion of social welfare cheques by individuals and businesses and the ministry is working closely with the Central Bank, Comptroller of Accounts and the Inland Revenue Division.
Cox noted that the ministry is also continuing its collaboration with the Bankers’ Association to ensure ease of doing business for all of its clients.