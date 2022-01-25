Don’t consult members on price increase

COMPETITION law consultant, Taimoon Stewart has expressed concern that the local association of egg producers intends to hold consultations among its members before increasing the price of the commodity.
In an article in the last Saturday Express, headlined “Egg producers eye price hike”, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Egg Association (TTTEA), David Floyd said while he could not give a definite time frame as to when the price of eggs would rise, the move is inevitable as chick feed, soyabeans and packing along with other materials have increased.
“The date will be announced soon as we have to hold consultations with the association members to discuss the new price. The increase should be around $1 to $1.50 per dozen, but that is not yet cast in stone. Eggs are now being sold to supermarkets at between $20 and $24 a dozen,” said Floyd.
In a note on the issue to Express Business, Stewart said members of a trade association getting together to agree on the quantum of price increase to be applied by all its members amounts to price fixing. That activity is prohibited under the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trading Act (TTFTA).
Stewart, who also teaches competition law to post-graduate students at The UWI’s Faculty of Law in Barbados cited section 17(1) of the TTFTA, which states:
“An agreement which-
(a) fixes prices directly or indirectly … is an anticompetitive agreement and is prohibited under this Act.
The section does provide a defence for firms to argue against illegality of the agreement, when it states “… other than in circumstances where the agreement is reasonably necessary to protect the interests of the parties concerned and not detrimental to the interests of the public.”
Arguing that the exemption itself “is very unusual and not contained in any other competition law regionally and internationally,” Stewart said price fixing is considered by the courts in the US, EU and elsewhere “to be so obviously harmful that there is no need to do any further investigation or prove harmful effect once the evidence is obtained”.
She said the intention of the TTTEA to publish the agreed price in the media constitutes “hard evidence of price fixing”.
The competition law consultant noted that any agreement among competitors to raise prices will protect the interest of the parties concerned.
But she questioned whether the TTTEA and its members can defend the agreement as not being detrimental to the interests of the public?
“There is no issue with the necessity to increase the price of table eggs. But, if competitors decide, on their own accord, what price each would charge, then there could be healthy competition. For instance, some farmers may decide to sell their eggs at a lower price than others in a bid to gain market share (draw more customers to them) and so while they would have lower profits initially, they may be able to recoup that loss in the quantum sold.
“Clearly consumers will benefit by having access to table eggs at lower prices. That is the whole point of competition. And this is in the public interest. Fixing the price is therefore detrimental to public interest since egg producers will be restrained from competing against each other.”
Stewart also cited section 17(2) of the TTFTA, which states: “Any decision or concerted practice of an association of enterprises, the object of which is the prevention, restriction, or distortion of competition, is anti-competitive and prohibited under this Act.” The TTTEA is an association of enterprises, she pointed out.
She said there are cases in many jurisdiction involving trade associations being caught price fixing and being heavily fined.
For example, she pointed to the 2016 decision of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to fine five fashion modelling agencies and their trade association, the Association of Model Agents (AMA), for colluding on prices for modelling services in the fashion industry between 2013 and 2015. Those fines totalled £1.5 million (US$1.9 million).
Those fines followed similar penalties imposed on modelling agencies by the French and Italian authorities earlier in 2016.
In 2018, the Turkish Competition Board fined 14 autogas dealers for engaging in concerted determination of prices.
Also in 2018, the German Competition Authority fined six special steel companies, a trade association, and ten individuals for concluding price fixing agreements and exchanging competitively sensitive information. Fines totalled 205 million euros.
According to Stewart: “This may leave the TTTEA and its members shaking their heads in disbelief. Sure, members of the TTTEA could meet and discuss trends in the market, supplier prices, joint marketing efforts, develop industry standards, or represent the members in negotiations with government agencies.
“But it is illegal to use the trade association to control or suggest prices of members or to share information with its members that would indicate intended prices of its members. They should not discuss commercial policy or strategy of individual firms.”
She said the TTTEA is not just suggesting prices, it is fixing prices that apply to all members, adding that “it would be wise for the association and its members to acquaint themselves with the law and recognise and accept that the old way of doing business has to change to comply with the law.”
She said it would also be wise for the TTTEA to approach the TTFTC for advice on how to proceed to ensure compliance with the law.
“Moreover, this warning applies to all Trade Associations,” she said.