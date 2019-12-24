Don’t get trapped in resource curse

ECONOMICS lecturer Dr Roger Hosein has warned Guyana, the world’s newest oil province, about the dangers of falling into the resource curse trap that many developing countries that have discovered oil have fallen into.
In comments made to the Express to mark ExxonMobil’s first lifting of oil on Friday, Hosein, a University of the West Indies senior lecturer in economics, also warned Guyana about letting its retail and distribution sector grow too quickly and about the dangers of taking on too much debt.
Describing the extraction of the first oil from Guyana as a remarkable achievement, Hosein noted estimates made by the International Monetary Fund that the South American home of the Caricom Secretariat could experience growth of 86 per cent in 2020, which would be the highest in the world.
According to Hosein: “For the next four years thereafter, Guyana’s average GDP growth per annum will probably be ranked in the top three to five in the world, a remarkable feat.”
But he warned: “What Guyana must be very careful about moving forward is avoiding the resource curse which tends to be associated with countries characterized by resource abundance.
“Being a newly minted oil economy, Guyana would have to focus heavily on building up strong institutions, strengthening its labour force base, strengthening its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) indices and improving its global competitive ranking.”
He also called on the country to manage “its economic affairs in such a way that its debt to GDP ratio does not climb ridiculously high and that growth of its non-booming tradable sectors are not compromised.
“Amidst all of this it would have to manage the social imbalances that emerge within its perimeters and must be careful that crime does not escalate as groups engage in fighting for the petroleum.”
The economist said Guyana’s political elites would have to be careful to not enter a race to the bottom by an abundance of giveaways and that fiscal prudence is tightly practised.
“In Guyana there is an urgent need to adopt fiscal responsibility legislation to complement the sovereign wealth fund that Guyana has formed. Guyana has a golden opportunity to learn from all the mistake of all the economies that came before it and to move forward on the basis of the learnings associated with these mistakes to create a prosperous economy with a bright future for itself or perhaps even for the rest of the Caribbean.”
In a statement late Friday night, ExxonMobil said oil production from the first phase of the Liza field, located in the Stabroek Block, is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in coming months.
The phase 1 development of the Liza field features the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel moored 190 kilometres off Guyana’s coast, and four subsea drill centres supporting 17 wells.
A second FPSO, Liza Unity, with a capacity to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day is under construction to support the Liza Phase 2 development, and front-end engineering design is under way for a potential third FPSO, the Prosperity, to develop the Payara field upon government and regulatory approvals.
ExxonMobil is the operator of the Stabroek Block, in which the Liza field is located, through Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd. It holds a 45 per cent interest in the development. Another American energy company, Hess Corporation, holds a 30 per cent interest, while China’s CNOOC holds a 25 per cent interest.
On Monday, ExxonMobil announced that it had made its 15th oil discovery offshore Guyana, at the Mako-1 well southeast of the Liza field. The revelation comes three days after the company began oil production here.
ExxonMobil said it anticipates that by 2025 at least five FPSOs will be producing more than 750,000 barrels per day from the Stabroek Block.