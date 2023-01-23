Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (copy)

(Flashback)State visit: Guyana’s President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on his arrival at Piarco International Airport last Wednesday.

—Photo: Curtis Chase

GUYANESE President Mohamed Irfaan Ali says he’ll probably be described as an “obstructionist” for raising issues which challenge the status quo as it relates to how developed countries set the tone for the developing world.

He noted the argument being advanced of “greener and cleaner in the production of energy.”

“When we have this open and honest conversation, then you will see how lopsided the argument is in relation to the end of fossil fuel. And natural gas,” he said as he delivered the feature address at the Energy Chamber’s annual conference yesterday.

And while cognisant of the reality that the world is facing a triple crisis of energy, climate change and food, he said countries should be allowed to develop their hydrocarbons to secure energy security.

“At the centre of all of these crises lies energy because energy is the backbone through which everything revolves,” he said

“Every country in the region with potential in natural gas should be allowed to explore that potential to its fullest, aggressively, to ensure the energy security of this region,” Ali centred his speech on the region’s energy plan and security.

He observed that in T&T, the opportunity to exploit hydrocarbons exists and should be allowed to blossom for the benefit of the people of this region and the globe.

“Higher prices for both developing and developing countries means higher electricity costs, transportation costs, consumable goods costs went up. It contributed painfully to high inflation. Much of our inflation is important as political leaders and policymakers. We have to face that reality of inflation that is not as a result of bad policies or measures, but as a result of global conditions,” he said.

“This is the reality of the world we live in,” he added.

In explaining his concerns, he said he could be described as an obstructionist.

“But It’s looking at the reality and we have to deal with this reality. And that is what these conferences should do. Deal with this reality and the practicality of the environment in which you operate. So many times one of my disappointments in conferences is that there is no outcome document. There should be an outcome document that must feed into the global system to tell the global system, how the region is thinking, How to invest in us and energy in the region,” he said.

