Dookeran wants focus on economic expansion

The time has come for Trinidad and Tobago to move away from simply seeking to balance the budget and become more expansionary in its fiscal approach urges former Finance Minister Winston Dookeran
Dookeran told the Express Business that the country has spent a lot of time over the last eight years tightening its belt and trying to reduce the deficit, in what he describes as a risk averse approach, but he said the time has come to “grow the economic space” and expand the economy.
Dookeran comments follow the International Monetary Fund’s concluding statement of its 2023 Article IV mission in which it noted that real GDP is estimated to have expanded by 2.5 per cent in 2022, supported by the non-energy sector which was partially offset by an unexpected weak performance of the energy sector.
It said inflation increased, reaching 8.7 per cent by the end of 2022, driven by imported energy and food prices, partial liberalisation of domestic fuel prices in 2022, and domestic flooding.
The former finance minister told Express Business he is not worried that the present instability in the global financial sector will negatively impact this country in the short term and the greater challenge we face is growing inflation.
“I do not see any spill over from the recent bank failures into the economy. We have some instability and uncertainty and to be honest we have become accustomed to living with uncertainty. But to me the greater challenge is that of inflation which we have to deal with. “ The former Finance Minister posited.
Dookeran said with the fall in commodity prices, resulting in less revenue for the government, he expected in 2023 there will be some tightening of spending by the Minister of Finance.
He said the good thing is that T&T’s economic fundamentals remain fairly strong with a strong balance of payment position, relatively good reserves position and increasing business confidence.
Dookeran argued the challenge is how do you expand the economic space as the country will continue to rely on the fortunes of the energy sector,
But the former Finance Minister said the time has come to use the multi-lateral lending institutions to draw-down on funds to support economic expansion.
“There is need to look at the fiscal equation in terms of opportunities. For example, there is the special drawing rights put in place by the IMF and Trinidad could get some share of that.
We need to go for it, that’s one area. You see we have to look at opportunities for external funding of the fiscal account without increasing our debt profile. Having found resources on the fiscal account then we can be a little more risky, We need a real change in expanding our economic space and not just balancing the books but balancing the book of life.” Dookeran told the Express Business.
He also pointed to a new window of funding being opened up by the IMF and the possibility of accessing funding or budgetary support from the United States Federal Reserves.
Dookeran advised that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert should be hitting the road and talking to these institutions as he tries to expand the economy while not negatively impacting the balance of payments position nor the debt to GDP situation.
The IMF recently concluded that last year this country’s the overall fiscal balance registered a surplus of 0.3 per cent of GDP, the first time in over a decade and after a record deficit of 11.7 per cent of GDP in FY2020.
“The surplus reflects higher than anticipated energy revenues, some spending cuts relative to the budget, and the reduction of the fuel subsides. Central government debt declined to 53.8 per cent of GDP (from 60 per cent of GDP in FY2021) and gross public debt declined to 71 per cent of GDP (from 79.2 per cent of GDP in FY2021). Public financial buffers remain strong with total assets in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) at US$5.0 billion (18.6 per cent of GDP) by end-FY2022.” The report read.
According to the IMF over the medium term, new energy projects will come into production but as oil and gas fields mature, potential growth will slow down to 1.5 per cent. Inflation it said is projected to slow down to 4.5 per cent by end-2023 and will continue declining with international prices.
The IMF also warned that Waning gas and petrochemicals exports starting in 2024 and the anticipated decline in global energy prices, will result in a narrower current account surplus, averaging 6.7 per cent of GDP. International reserve coverage is projected to remain adequate at around 6.5 months of prospective total imports by 2028.
The IMF said T&T’s fiscal position is expected to swing from surplus in FY2022 to a deficit in FY2023, and then stabilises at moderate deficits over the medium term . The fiscal balance is projected to deliver a deficit of 2.8 per cent of GDP in FY2023.
This it noted reflects lower energy revenues due to declining prices and domestic production, and increased capital spending.
The deficit the IMF said is expected to persist over the medium term which could widen with the outcome over the ongoing public sector wage negotiations. Public debt is projected to reach 74.2 per cent of GDP in FY2028, slightly below the government’s new soft debt target of 75 per cent of GDP.