Doubles now $6

The cost of doubles, the anytime snack of Trinidadians, has gone up.
Some vendors have upped the price by $1 after flour prices went up earlier this month.
On Monday, I Love Sauce Doubles Team took to their Facebook page to announce a price increase. Doubles have moved from $5 to $6, triples are $8 and saheena is now $6 for one. A Sauce Team member, who did not wish to be identified, said yesterday it was a tough decision to make but many food items have been increasing in a domino effect.
“We were trying to absorb the cost when oil and channa went up last year but when flour, which is the main ingredient for the doubles increased this month, along with peppers, it was very hard to stay at $5. The new prices came into effect yesterday,” she said.
I Love Sauce doubles operates at the corner of Third Avenue and Eastern Main Road in San Juan, Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook and Warrenville.
The Sauce Team member noted that with the cost of these items increasing, including the price of the paper doubles are wrapped in and the brown paper bags they are packed in, a price hike was unavoidable.
One of the owners of George Doubles at Carlos Street, Port of Spain, said his price is now $6.
This came into effect last week.
“I noticed a drop in customers but the price of everything has gone up and it was difficult for us to sustain the prices. People are coming down on the vendors for raising their prices but no one is commenting on (fried chicken) and gyros people increasing their prices. We have just increased by a $1 and it’s an uproar,” the owner said.
He said channa went up from $2.75 to $6.50 per pound, paper prices and bags raised and market prices are high, so vendors were left with no choice.
“What doubles vendors should do is come together like the gyro vendors and everybody has a standard price across the board, because that is needed at this time,” he suggested.
The Original Fat Boys Doubles owner Ronald Tyango said he also increased last week to $6.
Tyango, who is located in Petit Valley, said his customer base had not dropped because people understood that everything has gone up.
“I was paying $250 for a bag of flour and it went up to $300, plus oil and channa. This is a lot to absorb. We tried our best to hold our hand but raw materials and ingredients forced the hike in price,” Tyango said.
One doubles vendor who sells at the Debe green shed in South Trinidad said that no agreement has been reached yet on if doubles prices will be increased.
“I think it should increase but a consensus must be had first before vendors make their decisions. The cost of living is increasing daily,” he said.
National Flour Mills (NFM) increased its wholesale price of flour between 15 per cent and 22 per cent on January 3.
Following NFM’s price hike, Kiss Baking Company increased bread prices last Monday.
Point Lisas-based producer Nutrimix also raised the price of its all-purpose and other flour products.