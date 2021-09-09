Downie appointed BATT president

Director of RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Richard Downie has been appointed president of the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT).
His appointment was effective August 12.
Downie was formally installed as president at BATT’s handover ceremony on September 7 at the First Citizens Corporate Centre, Port of Spain, BATT said in a statement yesterday.
He will serve for the next two years.
Downie takes up the mantle from group chief executive at First Citizens Karen Darbasie.
He brings more than 25 years of banking expertise to the position at BATT, the association stated.
Addressing members and committee chairpersons at the virtual ceremony, Downie noted that through collective collaboration and cooperation, the banks were able to remain resilient during this very challenging time, the statement noted.
He stated that the banks were able to re-engineer services, help their customers, support their staff and improve delivery channels utilising new and improved digital technology.
Downie noted three main areas of focus that BATT will give priority to as part of his immediate plans:
1. Modernisation of the payment system
2. Easing the ability to do business through a legislative agenda and stakeholder framework
3. Digital transformation
4. Customer education
BATT executive director Kelly Bute-Seaton said she was confident BATT will remain attuned to the current environment which calls for sensitive and sensible responses.
BATT was formed in 1997.
The eight member banks of BATT are Citibank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, First Caribbean International Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, First Citizens Bank Ltd, JMMB Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, Republic Bank Ltd, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd and ANSA Bank.