Downie takes up BATT baton

DIGITAL transformation, customer education and modernisation of the payment system are just some of the goals newly appointed Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) president Richard Downie is seeking to accomplish in his two-year tenure.
Downie takes up the mantle from First Citizens Group chief executive Karen Darbasie. His appointment came into effect on August 12.
As managing director of RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago), he brings more than 25 years of banking expertise to the position.
In an interview with Express Business last Thursday, the BATT president indicated that the modernisation of the payment system is well on its way as the association, along with its member banks, has been partnering with the Central Bank to get one of the key features, the Electronic Cheque Clearing System (ECCS) off the ground.
“The first phase was expected to go live last weekend and the second phase to deliver the full capability will be mid-2022. That will be a foundational step to allow for the ability to have more access to digital images of cheques. While some member banks have it already, this just makes it a more efficient process, where we would be clearing the digital items as opposed to the physical cheques,” he said.
Another key item on BATT’s agenda, Downie highlighted, is the legislative agenda.
“We see that we want to certainly address and improve the ease of doing business with us and within the entire country. Of course, banks do play a particular role in a lot of the processes of conducting business. And we just want to do our part to improve that process. So on this front, certainly the issues around Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, making sure that we can look at that and focus around those of the underserved in the banking industry.
“The KYC requirements are pretty extensive in terms of what you need to provide to open accounts and so on. And these are some of the restrictions through compliance capabilities we have to adhere to, through Central Bank guidelines. So, we’re working with Central Bank, along with the Ministry of Finance, and some current regulations and updates are coming out to help guide on that front.”
Downie noted that the benefits from this initiative are expected to be seen next year.
He added that BATT is working closely with their stakeholders on the ease of doing business.
“We have various stakeholders and we did a recent engagement with The University of the West Indies and they took a study on our behalf: “The Ease of Doing Business in Trinidad and Tobago—Challenges and Opportunities in Boosting Non-Energy Exports”. We felt a lot of focus has always been on the energy sector; let’s just get a sense of what’s going on in that space. So that will give us some areas of focus to look at what we could do to assist them.”
Digital transformation
The banker said digital transformation is something all banks have benefited from, especially in light of Covid-19. Digital transformation is about pivoting and moving quickly to allow businesses to operate in this realm, he said.
“Customer education is needed in the whole realm; not just digital transformation, but what’s available, what really is needed to transact and to do business day to day. But within the digital front we can’t leave anyone behind, we need to just bring them up to speed, give them assurances, let them understand what’s available in terms of consumer protection with operating in these sorts of environments.”
In terms of the challenges being faced, Downie said the banking sector looked at the product offerings and what was needed to do to adjust them.
“There was a lot of collaboration, collectively working together to sort out issues that would present itself to the various member banks. The advice centres started to become heavily utilised by the clients because where you would have visited a branch to check a balance or to do something, persons realised that they can call in first and see if they can get the information over the phone or utilise online banking.”
Covid policy
Asked whether RBC was adopting the same policy as Republic Bank for unvaccinated workers to present a negative PCR test every fortnight, the managing director said his bank has not adopted any policy of that nature as yet.
“I work remotely and there are certain stipulations that allow me to be able to enter the office. I go through particular checks, I think most organisations have it. You do some sort of questionnaire that confirms you can enter the facility, so those practices are in place for both the clients and the employees at the locations. We’ve not really come together to say is there one position that all member banks should adopt. BATT understands each member bank is at different levels of operating where this is concerned.”
Counterfeit
In response to reports of people discovering counterfeit polymer notes, Downie explained that in his personal view counterfeit bills will continue to morph their way into the system, but it’s easier to detect now with the polymer notes.
“People will do their best to try to create a counterfeit note but it’s very easy to detect. The security features are so strong on a polymer note that makes it easy to detect but it’s only natural that people will try to create counterfeit notes. The mechanism within the banks will capture the counterfeit note and pull them out. Through customer education which Central Bank will put out there, there are ways to educate the public on how easy it is to detect a counterfeit note,” Downie remarked.
Help for SMEs
With respect to giving assistance to the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that has been severely affected by the impact of Covid, Downie said the second tranche of the Government Loan Guarantee Programme is expected to be made available to them soon as in the first tranche $300 million was made available.
“We would have heard the Minister of Finance make mention of this in the past couple weeks and we do expect now that we will see an official statement on it that will lead the banks to then take that to the manufacturing sector certainly, and other small businesses as to what they further avail themselves.
“I understand there were some issues raised by the business community on accessing the loans and we have looked at it and made some adjustments to that process that will be easier for the SME’s to access,” he noted.
Richard Downie is the Managing Director for RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited with a direct line of sight for Trinidad and Tobago’s 16 branches.
He also sits on the Board of RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited and is the chairman of RBC Merchant Bank (Caribbean) Limited. In addition to leading the Trinidad and Tobago bank, Richard holds the post of regional operating officer for RBC’s high net worth (HNW) Clients and Trinidad & Tobago market.
In this role, he has oversight of regulatory, compliance and operational activities in Trinidad and Tobago, and from an HNW line of business across the Caribbean, he supports day-to-day activities, projects and initiatives, with a particular focus on building mutually beneficial relations with all partners in helping drive revenue growth. Richard joined RBC in 1988 and has held senior roles in Technology, Bank Operations and Service Delivery. In his capacity as Senior Director, Service Delivery, Richard set strategic direction for the service fulfilment area and was instrumental in moving from seven distributed service centres across the Caribbean to one single service centre structure under one leadership model.