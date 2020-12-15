Downsizing does not mean we are leaving

THE fact that BPTT is reducing its staff numbers, in line with all other parts of the BP group, does not mean the company is looking to exit the Trinidad and Tobago market, BPTT president Claire Fitzpatrick is reported to have told employees of the company at a virtual townhall meeting on Friday.
Express Business was told that after two presentations by Fitzpatrick and another senior BPTT staffer, the first question posed to the company’s chief executive was whether recent developments at the company were a clear signal that it does not plan to stay in T&T.
The magazine was told that Fitzpatrick said in response to the question: “Do not view the change in the shape in Trinidad and Tobago and how we work as an organisation as a signal that we are not going to operate in Trinidad or somehow we are packing up and leaving.
“There are lots of resources we want to develop here but if we do not have the natural gas molecules to commit to a contract, then it is not a possibility for us to enter the contract.”
Fitzpatrick is also reported to have said, in response to the same question, that natural gas production is declining in Trinidad and Tobago and the global energy company is doing a great deal of work in managing that decline.
She is reported to have referred to prospective developments for BPTT in the Ginger and Frangiapani fields as well as the fact that the company is considering exploration beyond its current Columbus Channel locations. BPTT is also engaged in appraisal work of deepwater prospects.
The meeting was also told that BPTT’s operating expenditure came in below plan as a result of deferred activity, lower segment allocations and cost management initiatives.
The meeting was also told that BPTT’s capital expenditure for 2020 was substantially below the original plan as this was a requirement from BP’s head office in London.
Express Business understands that the exercise to reduce staff numbers, which was mandated by BP CEO Bernard Looney in June, has not been completed at BPTT.
Both the Express and the Newsday have reported speculations as to the number of employees leaving the organisation. While Express Business was given a number, it has chosen not to report it, subject to absolute confirmation.
Asked on Monday morning if BPTT was ready to disclose the number of its employees who would be leaving the organisation, a company spokesman relayed a statement which said, “We’re still not in a position to give details on our reinvent process, so our last statement still stands:
“On November 16 we began having conversations with employees notifying them of the outcome of the Reinvent bp process. The separation programme is largely completed but still in progress. Our employees will be advised once we have fully completed the programme.
“We continue to provide ongoing support to staff through our EAP provider and we are committed to managing these changes with the utmost respect, dignity and care for our employees. In service of this commitment, we are unable to divulge any other information regarding the restructuring.”
In an earlier statement, BPTT said: “In February 2020, we launched our new purpose: to re-imagine energy for people and our planet and also announced a bold new ambition: to become a net zero (CHG emission) company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
“On 8 June 2020, BP announced a global restructuring in service of achieving our new purpose and ambition. The challenges facing energy markets as a result of covid-19 have since amplified the need for this restructuring which we believe will create a more focused, leaner and better integrated energy company.”
The company did respond to two further questions from Express Business on Monday:
• Does the sharp reduction of employee headcount at the company signal that BPTT is winding down its operations in T&T?
• By how much has BPTT reduced its capital expenditure for 2020 and what are the implications of a reduction of capex for an energy company?