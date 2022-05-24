Driving Proman’s fuel future

TO GET to a green future, a pathway has to be paved.
And when it comes to fuels, Proman believes that one of those pathway fuels is methanol.
In their view, methanol is a future-proof product. And it is currently being produced at four plants at the Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL) facility on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
Since 2020, the company has started a push to include methanol as part of the de-carbonisation discussions around the globe.
And they’ve chosen Anita Gajadhar—the 41-year-old Trinidadian executive who serves as Proman’s managing director of Marketing and Logistics as well as managing director of its subsidiary, Proman Shipping AG—to lead that push.
Gajadhar, who spent most of her 17-year career at Proman in Point Lisas, has been based at the company’s headquarters in Switzerland for the past four years.
In an interview last week with the Express Business, Gajadhar explained that while the discussions started with a focus on methanol as a maritime fuel, given the portfolios she manages, it has now evolved to include fuel blends. She now has a four-person team focused on engaging companies in the discussions about using methanol as a pathway.
Among the key points she made in the interview are:
• Methanol has huge potential in the energy transition, as a low—or net zero-carbon fuel, in energy storage or as a hydrogen carrier.
• Switching to methanol as a maritime fuel brings immediate and sizeable cuts in a range of the most polluting GreenHouse Gas (GHC) emissions and has a proven net-zero decarbonisation pathway.
This makes methanol the ideal bridge fuel as the world moves from fossils to fully renewable fuels in the coming decades. So what exactly is the low/net-zero methanol pathway?
She observed that right now, Proman already produces low-carbon methanol from natural gas at its Pt Lisas plants by recycling CO2 generated by its own (and other) ammonia plants.
“By investing in state-of-the-art technology and production processes, we expect to see best-in-class low CO2 emissions for our new natural gas-to-methanol plants, such as our Abu Dhabi plant, which will be among (if not the) most efficient and least polluting conventional methanol plants in the world—i.e. very low-carbon methanol. This is just using new technology; we and other producers can reduce CO2 emissions even further.
“At the same time, Proman and the wider sector are ramping up investment in renewable methanol production, which is methanol produced from sustainable biomass (bio-methanol) or renewable electricity (e-methanol). Renewable methanol is currently small-scale and expensive, but costs will go down significantly as production ramps up,” she said.
“Methanol,” she observed, “has the same energy and chemical characteristics no matter how it is produced. Therefore, increasing quantities of low-carbon, very low-carbon and renewable methanol can be blended together over time as quantities increase, steadily reducing carbon intensity until we reach net-zero.”
As it stands, methanol production has already doubled in just the last decade.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), production could increase five-fold by 2050. Fuel—particularly maritime fuel—applications will be a major future driver of demand.
To this end, she noted, Proman is actively leading in developing the global market for methanol as a clean burning, biodegradable and sustainable energy product.
“We are the only methanol producer with a large-scale waste-to-methanol initiative already in development, in Quebec, Canada, and we are also exploring a range of other e-methanol initiatives in Scotland and elsewhere,” she said.
Fuel Options
So how does T&T fit into the picture?
At last year’s energy conference in Port of Spain, Gajadhar had lobbied for methanol to be considered in T&T’s decarbonisation plans.
She said with T&T as one of the leading exporters of methanol globally, it is positioned to build on its strategic location in the Atlantic basin and its methanol production expertise to establish it as the future methanol bunkering hub for the Americas.
“However, this is only achievable through the optimisation of the natural gas value chain to ensure global competitiveness and to allow for reinvestment of capital into green initiatives, which we view as central to T&T’s economic recovery and long-term future,” she said in an address to the conference.
“Methanol has an important role in decarbonisation. In fact as many of you may know, it is rich in hydrogen, easy to manage, inexpensive to store and transport, and viewed as having a low carbon pathway when derived from natural gas. Green methanol is also gaining momentum globally, especially in its use as a maritime fuel. Green methanol can be produced in two forms: firstly, as e-methanol, when derived using hydrogen from renewable electricity and CO2 or as bio-methanol, when produced from sustainable biomass,” she had said.
She observed that in its shipping, Proman’s new fleet will be methanol dual-fuel engine vessels.
But methanol’s flexibility isn’t limited to shipping fuel.
Gajadhar also believes it can be used as a gasoline blend, which could reduce dependence on gasoline.
To this end, a proposal was given to the Bureau of Standards for consideration.
“Regarding our proposed use of methanol in T&T’s gasoline pool, the current gasoline standards are being reviewed by the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards, with the possible blending and the logistical infrastructure also under evaluation. As a leading methanol exporting country, Proman is still of the view that a five per cent blend of methanol into the gasoline pool offers Trinidad and Tobago and potentially the Caribbean with significant savings. This simple blend can assist in reducing T&T’s gasoline imports and consequently the country’s forex exposure, offering potential financial savings of over TT$70 million per year. The use of methanol will also reduce the country’s carbon emissions footprint due to methanol’s properties as a clean burning fuel, therefore supporting T&T’s overall target to reduce its carbon emissions by 15 per cent, by 2030,” she said.
Investment
Gajadhar acknowledged that green fuels are costly and it can’t be met overnight.
That’s where investment plays a part, referring to Proman’s projects in Quebec and Scotland and its recently announced memorandum of understanding with shipping line Mersk to produce green methanol in the US Gulf.
“We know that to meet the targets, it requires a combination of both traditional fuel and green fuels and we made that decision knowing that it is an expensive option. We have started to invest in production facilities like this, to ensure that we, as a company, can meet both our internal needs and the needs of the customers, who will also now have to make this transition. Without regard to our current facilities, we’re also looking at new technologies to ensure that we can reduce our carbon emissions in the future. Already in Trinidad, we capture CO2 from ammonia plants and we use it around methanol production so we’re able to reduce our carbon emissions for our methanol in Trinidad. We’ve made the decision that any new plants we build in the future, we will also try to ensure it has a low CO2 profile and to do that could require additional investment in the technology that is used and it would require potentially carbon capture and get us to that low CO2 footprint,” she said.
As it stands, she explained, there are massive gains to reducing CO2 emissions.