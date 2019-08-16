Duke tells Kamla no

Watson Duke

Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly Watson Duke

Thanks but no thanks. Wheel and come again. This is the message president of the Public Services Association Watson Duke has sent to UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, who on Tuesday called for unity with the trade union movement, ahead of next year’s general election.

“Thanks but no thanks; we are not joining or supporting any political party. We need to have more than a token that we will protect you,” Duke said at a press conference yesterday. “The Leader of the Opposition must answer the question, where are our monies for 2014 and 2015 when they demitted office? That agreement should have been signed already. But now it’s foisted upon an evil, wicked and incapable PNM Government who seems as if they want to run into elections without settling those negotiations,” Duke emphasised.

