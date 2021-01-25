SAVING lives is one of the noblest things you can do.
For best friends Denise King and Milissa Peertamsingh, they have made it into a business.
With a passion for helping others and experience in the healthcare field, King and Peertamsingh launched the Life Cycle Training Institute, also known as Life Cycle 360.
They are inspired to empower others with the right skills to act confidently in emergencies.
For King and Peertamsingh, the healthcare field has proven to be both challenging and rewarding.
The organisation, which came into existence in 2019, offers the following services: emergency training courses, emergency grab bags and mobility and functional training. It is also an approved centre for the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI).
King is a certified emergency medical services instructor for the past 13 years. She has attained the highest level as a paramedic and is one of only two critical care search and rescue paramedics in Trinidad and Tobago and the region.
Sharing what prompted her to choose the medical field, King said it was her passion for helping others. At 16, King’s mother got sick, and with the assistance of her family members, she did her best to ensure her mother had the best care despite her limited knowledge and experience in healthcare at such a tender age.
She said, “I also used to see the EHS (left-hand-drive) ambulances passing by often and thought to myself, I would like to be one of those operators one day. After a few years of trying other areas of interest, I finally got into the EMS field.”
The decision would prove to be the right fit for King as she continued to excel in her chosen field; branching out into teaching as well.
King recently completed her critical care paramedic programme and, says she enjoys any opportunity to learn and become a better version of herself.
She said, “We are passionate about educating others on life-saving techniques and practices that are critical to any environment. Many people underestimate the importance and value of these lessons. They are virtually unprepared for any accident or emergency, increasing the likelihood of fatality.”
Peertamsingh is the operational manager of Life Cycle 360. She brings almost 20 years’ experience in business development and sales to the organisation.
She said, “We are a mobile company, so we come to you. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, both aspects of our training are now online, but we can still do in-person training should a company or group wish to have that option (10 persons per group). We train persons in different ways such as first aid, CPR, proper movement and functionality. Our training is really for everyone, but we focus on families, corporate, and certain sectors at this time. The pandemic has made us stop, pivot, adapt and move in another direction. Having the classes online now makes us more versatile, and we continue to see the need for our services in so many sectors.”
King and Peertamsingh are not ‘green’ when it comes to being entrepreneurs as the pair previously opened other business ventures before solely focusing on healthcare.
“We are both very passionate about making a difference in this field. We do online as well as cater to small groups. We keep the groups small for better retention, skills assessments, and scenarios to build confidence to step up if the need arises. These life-saving techniques are vital in any situation.”
According to King, children between 11-18 years old can learn hands-on CPR. It is a one-hour class showing compressions only. For more in-depth courses at Life Cycle 360, we take from 15 years old and up.
She encourages parents with children to learn these life-saving techniques, so they could respond with confidence until further help arrives.
“Our most popular course is basic first aid. We have other types such as paediatric first aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) combined, wilderness first aid, basic life support and re-certifying (Blended course).”
King has trained over 10,000 persons attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Air Guard of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, to name a few.
As a paramedic and a certified Emergency Medical Services Instructor, King has trained over 80 per cent of emergency medical technicians in Trinidad and Tobago. She has also trained over 6,000 persons in both the public and private sector in the country.
Despite the pandemic, King and Peertamsingh plan on expanding their business to incorporate healthy eating.
“I have completed a sports nutrition diploma last year and will be also pursuing further studies in that field this year. Our approach will be a holistic one. One size does not fit all. There is more to a healthy person that just food, but it plays an important role,” Peertamsingh said.