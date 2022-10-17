DWELLINGS opened its second showroom with an updated design on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, just in time for the Christmas season.
The company currently has branches in Barbados and Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas, where the store officially entered the Trinidad market in 2017.
Dwellings carries a variety of modern furniture and stylish home goods including décor, bed and bath, dining and kitchen.
The managing director Luis Carrillo, speaking to the media at the launch of the new showroom last Friday, said it was always the company’s plans to move into Port of Spain and the West, but then the pandemic happened and stalled the idea for a bit.
In terms of challenges during the pandemic, Carrillo noted that supply chain was a major challenge.
“Covid-19 created a global challenge and with the lockdowns in various countries, there was still a demand for consumer goods. Dwellings was tasked with finding the goods to sell to consumers. We are still having those challenges, as we buy from suppliers across the world, but Dwellings has still been able to meet the needs of the customer,” he outlined.
As people were forced to stay at home, due to the restrictions in place to curb the virus, Carillo said the company saw an increase in people purchasing products to upgrade their homes.
Creative director of Dwellings, Gail Alluard, said people were not spending money on travels or liming as much, so they channelled their money towards home improvements.
“The comfortable level was important to most as you were spending most of your days at home. I would say Dwellings benefited from this revenue wise, as when retailers were allowed to reopen, we saw an increase in sales across the board,” Alluard highlighted.
She admitted that the demand was high for products and it took them a while to catch up, as the supply chain was an issue.
Asked what makes Dwellings different from the other home stores in the country, Carrillo said the company likes to see itself as a lifestyle store.
“We do not just sell products, our workers give the customers that experience as well. We also source our products directly from factories in Asia, so we try to get the best pricing for these types of goods. We are not the cheapest goods in the market, but I would say, the customer gets value for their money,” he said.
Questioned on their expansion plans, Carrillo indicated that management is looking at other Caribbean countries, but did not disclose further at this time.
In terms of the cost to renovate the building, which once housed the Children’s Authority, the managing director said it was a significant investment to get the look they wanted as the workmen had to gut the entire place and everything had to be done from scratch.