Ease of doing business

An online Trade and Business Information Portal to assist the business community in doing business with ease is now a reality, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The business community has been lobbying for this facility for several years.
Speaking at the launch at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, on Wednesday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the Trinidad and Tobago Trade and Business Information Portal is a one-stop online facility for searchable, accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date information on trade and business procedures and other relevant business data.
“The portal is an integral component of TTBizLinK, which also facilitates a range of Government e-services related to trade and business. The portal will also allow users to access updated legislation, trade agreements, bilateral investment treaties, double taxation treaties and other legal reference documents pertaining to trade and business,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon highlighted that the portal is one of the few globally that utilises customised tools developed by the International Trade Centre (ITC) to make global trade more transparent and to facilitate access to markets.
“These tools will enable your companies to identify export and import opportunities, compare market-access requirements, monitor national trade performance and make well-informed trade decisions. These tools cover the world’s largest databases on trade statistics, tariff data and rules of origin related to applicable free trade agreements,” she added.
The minister indicated that according to the Annual Economic Survey (2021) published by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), total exports for the first three quarters of 2021 (January to September), recorded under the Balance of Payments Statistics, were valued at approximately $49 billion—which was 69 per cent higher than for the same period in 2020, at $29.2 billion.
Rich content
Speaking about the new portal, which is already accessible, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Ian De Souza said this move, from the private sector perspective, is laudable.
“The portal is beautifully laid out. It puts information on trade, investment and business in Trinidad and Tobago at the fingertips of anyone needing it. The website is easy to navigate and rich in content.
“It goes as far as providing information on investment opportunities and investment incentives, which would make it easier for anyone, local and from afar, to make a decision on doing business in this country,” he said.
De Souza said it is pleasing to see that T&T now joins several other countries in meeting its commitment under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement to establish an Internet-based trade portal to enable access to information on trade and investment rules and procedures.
In acknowledging the good work of the ministry in developing the portal, he said, it is hoped that procedures have been put in place to ensure information provided on the portal remains current, and that it is updated on a continuous basis.
“In this regard, note is taken of the fact that there are several ministries and agencies involved in the supply of information to the portal, and it is therefore critical that their input be coordinated and uploaded on as close to a real-time basis as possible,” the chamber CEO said.
Also speaking at the launch, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president Tricia Coosal said the association participated in the portal’s design by helping to ensure accessibility when it comes to trade data, standards, legislations and documents that are needed for the smooth transaction of business operations.
At a quick glance, private-sector benefits of the portal use include a one-stop online facility for searchable, accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date information on trade and business procedures in the country, she said.
“This new service gives access to information on the prerequisites for importing and exporting goods to and from Trinidad and Tobago, which may, in the past, have been a difficult task to access.
“Furthermore, as you move around the portal, a wealth of information on trade agreements, be it bilateral or multilateral, can be found and used by business entities to decide which markets can be beneficial to them,” she added.
Another feature within the portal that Coosal outlined as beneficial to the private sector is the International Trade Centre (ITC) Trade Map—an interactive online database on international trade statistics for more than 220 countries and territories.