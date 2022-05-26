Ease of doing business

An online Trade and Business Information Portal to assist the business community in doing business with ease is now a reality, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The business community has been lobbying for this facility for several years.

Speaking at the launch at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, on Wednesday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the Trinidad and Tobago Trade and Business Information Portal is a one-stop online facility for searchable, accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date information on trade and business procedures and other relevant business data.