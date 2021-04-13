East Side tenants get new executive

The East Side Plaza Tenants Association has a new executive team.
“I am elated. The tenants came and voted for my slate and I. I am going to do my best to lobby for them and to improve their lives,” said newly-elected president Felix Hospedales, at East Side Plaza, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, last month.
Hospedales and his vice president Joseph Jason Simon, from team United People, were basking in their victory at the Tenants Executive Elections 2021. Their motto was “Not For Some, But All”.
About 153 tenants engage in enterprise at East Side Plaza. Hospedales, who sells hats and men’s clothing, has been doing business at the Plaza for about 26 years. And Simon, a cobbler, has been at the Plaza for about eight years. The winning slate also includes secretary Richard John, assistant secretary Patricia Wallace, trustees Lucia Joseph, Gillian Richards, Susan Duncan-Wilson and Wendy Ann Carrington, and treasurer Antoinette Smart.
Both gentlemen boasted East Side Plaza abounds with talent including tailors and seamstresses. Connoisseurs can purchase local confectionery including tamarind balls, guava cheese and pepper sauce there. Crafters can fashion magnificent pieces from indigenous woods like balata. The plaza offers an earthy and exciting shopping experience for prospective buyers.
Asked about his short term plans, Hospedales said: “Our first order of business would be to assist the stakeholders and make representation to them at Housing Development Corporation (HDC). We have to meet with Housing Minister (Pennelope Beckles-Robinson) and let her know about their demands and needs.”
Mall upgrade
The plaza is to be renovated and refurbished at a cost of approximately $45 million funded by an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan. Before construction begins vendors will be relocated to the proposed site at Queens Plaza at 62 Queen Janelle Commissiong Street.
Chiming in, Simon added: “We have to engage tenants and let them know what is going on. We have to make sure they are comfortable. We just want them to be taken care of, as they make the transition to Queens Plaza. They want the assurance they can return to East Side when the upgrade is completed.”
On the topic of the upgrade, Hospedales said: “They want written documents indicating they can return to the Plaza. They don’t want word of mouth. We have to work with them on the transition to Queens Plaza, and, how the spaces will be allocated. Tenants want to be given some assurances about their livelihoods. We want to give them the assurance they will get proper representation.” We will also adopt an ‘open door’ policy.”
Hospedales said: “East Side Plaza has the potential to be a great shopping experience. We want people on cruise ships to visit here. We want to be known as a mecca and an oasis in the city. We support the move to upgrade the Plaza and the city.”
Balloon designer Deeleah Davis, who was doing her mother’s make-up for her birthday celebration, said: “The opinion of the tenants should matter the most in any move. We have issues to sort out before we move.” Davis’ booth had served as the base of operations for the campaign, which was managed by Nichole Melville, Garth Guy and Andre Remy. Later, East Side Plaza manager Dayne Francois extended best wishes to the winning slate, and, said: “Hospedales has had some experience in management. He cares about people. I am looking forward to working with him and Simon and the team. They are quite committed to looking after the welfare of the tenants. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”