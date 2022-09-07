Eastern Credit Union (ECU) has sent home two employees for colluding to undermine the executive.
The action comes following an investigation into the matter.
At a news conference at the credit union’s head office in La Joya, St Joseph, yesterday, deputy CEO of ECU Kester Lashley said, following the June news conference, a number of issues of concern were raised and a promise was made to investigate these problems.
“We have now concluded such. As a consequence, the tenure of two senior employees who were leading figures in a subversive team colluding with an employee of the Commissioner’s Office have been brought to an end. At this time we are fairly confident that this brings to an end this chapter,” Lashley said.
Lashley said correspondence was also sent to the Office of the Commissioner for Cooperatives.
“To date we have not received any response to the enquiry or the letter I would have written...so to date we have not received anything with respect to that.”
Nonetheless, he said, the relationship between both his organisation and the Commissioner’s Office would remain professional in nature.
Lashley outlined that ECU intends to keep the findings of the investigation confidential, in keeping with its policy concerning its workers.
He is confident that the matter was dealt with in a manner that can withstand scrutiny and, he said, if any action is brought by any employee, ECU would treat it accordingly.
“The employees in question, the allegations were put to them, they would have responded accordingly and they would have made a decision in terms of the way forward,” he said.
Lashley told the media, the employees also had the option of getting their own representation, but opted not to do so.
Although Lashley said the two senior employees are no longer with the organisation, he is steering clear of specifying whether they were sacked, or if they resigned, resulting in the end of their tenure.
“All I would say is that they have been working with the organisation for a number of years and it was not an issue of an expiration of a contract.
According to Lashley, the positions would be advertised soon in order to fill the two vacancies.
In addressing other developments at the credit union, the deputy chief executive officer said it would be introducing chip cards to its customers by early next year.
“We will be adopting the EMV Chip Card whereby our members will have increased security and the option to shop online,” he added.
Back in June, the regulator of credit unions in T&T, the Commissioner for Co-operatives, said the Office of the Commissioner is currently conducting an enquiry into the operations of the Eastern Credit Union Co-operative Society.
In a news release, the Commissioner for Co-operatives said that the office “remains open to the board and management of the Eastern Credit Union and stands ready to assist all credit unions and registered co-operatives, where necessary.”
The office of the Commissioner for Cooperatives advised that it is responsible for regulating and supervising co-operatives in Trinidad and Tobago, under the legislative requirement of the Co-operative Societies Act, Chapter 81:03 of the Laws of the of Trinidad and Tobago.
“On a continuous basis, the Commissioner, in fulfilment of the duties of the Office and under the Co-operative Societies Act, conducts checks on the functions and operations of credit unions and co-operatives, said the office of Commissioner,” the release added.
Since the news release was sent to the media, over two months ago, there has been no further update on this matter.