EC countries threaten to sue T&T over CLICO US$60m

Procurement Regulator Moonilal Lalchan said Attorney General Reginald Armour has asked the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) to put together a timeline for the realistic proclamation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.

The OPR and AG Armour met last Tuesday.

Lalchan told members of Transparency Institute, in a Zoom meeting on Thursday night, that the OPR board will meet next Wednesday to formalise the timeline.