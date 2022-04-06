Express Business Filler #1

Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL) is hosting its annual Easter Craft Market on Saturday at the Tru Valu, Trincity, car park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A wide range of artistic and indigenous craft items exclusively produced by highly skilled local artisans will be on sale and display.

As a State agency under the purview of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, ECCL says it plays a critical role in promoting local artisans and their craft products.

“Craft markets create a platform for craft artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products in order to generate much-needed revenue, especially in these challenging times. This craft market shall be just one of many events by ECCL to promote artisans and, by extension, the craft industry as a whole. This will also contribute to economic diversification and sustainable job creation in the long term,” ECCL said in a release yesterday.

