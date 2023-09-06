THE Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has predicted that the region’s economies will maintain low levels of growth this year and next year, affected by a negative global and very complex regional economic outlook.
In its annual report, ECLAC said regional countries will continue to face an economic scenario of low growth.
It is expected that regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 1.5 per cent in 2024, slightly below the 1.7 per cent estimated for the current year.
The report, titled “Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2023: Financing a sustainable transition: Investment for growth and climate change action”, notes a slight decline is projected in the growth rate for 2024, leading to an increase of 1.5 per cent of the regional GDP growth.
According to the United Nations regional organisation, the global economy’s dynamics remain on a path of low economic and international trade growth.
Despite declines in the inflation rate, developed countries will likely continue with their contractive monetary policies, which means no significant cut to external interest rates is expected this year and financing costs for our countries will remain high.
Although the public debt of the region’s countries has fallen, it is still elevated as a proportion of GDP, which, coupled with the increase in external and internal interest rates and an expected decline in tax revenue due to lower growth, will result in limited fiscal space for the region as a whole.
In addition, less dynamism in job creation is anticipated, along with growing social demands.
“Latin America and the Caribbean’s low growth may be aggravated by the negative effects of an intensification of climate shocks, if the investments that countries need in climate change adaptation and mitigation are not made,” stated ECLAC’s executive secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.
In 2023, ECLAC forecasts that all the subregions will have lower growth than in 2022: South America is seen growing by 1.2 per cent, as against 3.7 per cent last year; the group made up of Central America and Mexico by three per cent, as compared with 3.4 per cent in 2022; and the Caribbean, excluding Guyana, by 4.2 per cent, as compared with 6.3 per cent last year.