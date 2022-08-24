In its latest annual report titled Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022, ECLAC highlighted the trends and challenges of investing for a sustainable and inclusive recovery, in which it projects 2.7 per cent average economic growth for the current year in a context of acute macro-economic restrictions that are hurting the region’s economies.
The report, presented at a news conference held at the United Nations organisation’s central headquarters in Santiago, Chile, earlier this week, said a sequence of crises has led to the scenario of low growth and accelerating inflation seen in the global economy, and this, coupled with lower growth in trade, the dollar’s appreciation and tougher global financial conditions – will negatively affect the region’s countries.
“In a context of multiple goals and growing restrictions, there must be a coordination of macro-economic policies that would support the acceleration of growth, investment, and poverty and inequality reduction, while also addressing inflationary dynamics,” Mario Cimoli, acting executive secretary of ECLAC,”
The document emphasises that Latin American and Caribbean countries are facing a complex economic outlook in 2022 and in the coming years. Lower economic growth is compounded by strong inflationary pressures, little dynamism in job creation, declining investment and growing social demands. This situation has translated into major challenges for macro-economic policy, which must strike a balance between policies that would drive economic reactivation and policies aimed at controlling inflation and ensuring the sustainability of public finances.
In addition to the region’s complex domestic scenario, there is an international scenario in which the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine has caused growing geopolitical tensions, less vigorous global economic growth, reduced availability of food, and higher energy prices that have increased the inflationary pressures already in play due to the supply shocks prompted by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the report indicates.
ECLAC forecasts that South America will grow by 2.6 per cent (in comparison with 6.9 per cent in 2021); the group made up of Central America and Mexico will expand by 2.5 per cent (in comparison with 5.7 per cent in 2021); and the Caribbean – the only subregion that will grow more than in 2021 – will experience a 4.7 per cent expansion in 2022, without including Guyana (in comparison with 4.0 per cent a year earlier).
The Economic Survey 2022 also shows that the Ukraine conflict intensified the upward trend for commodities prices that had already emerged starting in the second half of 2020, leading some of these prices to hit historic highs.
For the region on average, the effect is mixed, and a 7 per cent decline in the terms of trade for basic products is forecast.
—Andrea Perez-Sobers