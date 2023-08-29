Eco Wash wins NEDCO green award

THEY say that adversity is the mother of invention.
And for Dareem Jeffrey, those words hold true.
As a youth growing up in the village of Moruga, Jeffrey knew first hand the difficulties of getting a regular supply of water.
“We struggled for water down there. We got water maybe once every two weeks in the wee hours of the morning,” Jeffrey said.
It was only when he left home as a 17 year old and moved to St Augustine did he understand what a regular water supply was.
So when Jeffrey saw the amount of water being used to wash cars he decided something needed to be done.
Because he said he knew in turn it could help rural communities.
“We have over 500 car washes in Trinidad and Tobago and all are necessary because we boast over one million cars on the nation’s roads,” he said.
“I was seeing what was adding to the water deficit and it was in my mind that something needed to be done,” Jeffrey said
Jeffrey said if the average cash wash uses 180 litres of water to wash a car then if every car in the country is washed only once a month then that would equate to 180 million litres of water being used each year.
“My thought pattern is if we save water in the car wash industry that can be diverted to persons in rural areas that could now have a better water supply when the day comes,” he said
And so he came up with Eco Wash.
You may have seen the green and white pods around before.
“People think that (the pods) is the secret sauce but it is not. The secret sauce is actually a polymer solution I mixed myself,” he said.
Jeffrey said for every 20 gallons two ounces of polymer is used.
“And once you spray is on the car it emulsifies the dirt and creates a film making it impossible to scratch the car and you then wipe away the dirt. It is a quality wash,” Jeffrey said.
So far Jeffrey has estimated that Eco Wash have washed 30,000 cars so far in their just almost three years of existence.
Eco Wash has two locations one in C3 where they originally started and a second in Gulf City Mall since last month.
They are currently in talks with Euro Car in Hilton, East Gates, Shops of Trincity and Nicholas Towers.
Jeffrey said C3 placed their fate in him and he will forever be grateful for that.
“When we came out with the system a lot of people when they heard car wash in a proposal they automatically told us no,” he said.
“Everybody shut us down but C3 gave a 24 year old boy a chance,” he said.
They opened in November 2020 in the heart of the COVID pandemic.
They had to close again for four months when further restrictions were put in place in 2021.
“We have been weathering the storm and standing the test,” he said.
Eco Wash has $4 million in insurance coverage and waiting a certificate of endorsement from the water resource agency to verify they as a water conservation company.
“We are the only water conservation system in Trinidad we are only legal car wash in times of water restrictions,” he said,
On Saturday night Jeffrey walked on stage to collect his Green Entrepreneur award from the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd’s for his company Eco Wash.
And while it was not the first time that Jeffrey had been lauded for the initiative it was the first time he said he had been recognised at home.
“It felt really good to be recognised in my own country,” Jeffrey told Express Business.
Jeffrey and Eco Wash had previously been recognised overseas including in Canada and Colombia.
“We have competed regionally in the Caribbean Shark Tank. We have competed in Colombia where we competed with 114 countries around the world where we came first,” Jeffrey said.
But despite the accolades to him that is not success.
Success he said is giving a help hand to lift others up.
Jeffrey said when he left home he only $28 to his name and while he tried to pursue tertiary education he eventually had to drop out.
He does not want others to have to face a similar dilemma.
“Success for me is our youth employment and entrepreneurial opportunities that is what is success to me,” he said.
Jeffrey said Eco Wash is focusing on providing franchises to people between the ages of 17 to 25 to help them own their own Eco Wash.
“We are in talks with a credit union that is entertaining the possibility of giving youth loans to get into business with us,” he said.
Last week Friday three franchises were signed,
“A lot of youth are contacting us concerning getting into business with us because you receive the system and support you benefit from that marketing and branding and publicity and people are eager to support youth,” he said.
“We want them to get their friends and be responsible wash those cars and make us proud keep the cash and we will charge a small fee for utilising the system so it allows us the spread the brand while enabling and empowering youth,” he said.
Jeffrey said the pods the company uses were built in Morvant also aiding in youth employment.
“They say if you give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. But if you don’t give a man a fishing rod then you are spinning top in mud. We are giving them the rods,” he said.