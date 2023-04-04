There is a view, now current in the comments on the local economy, that there is a decrease in the labour force, people are dropping out, not seeking jobs in the formal economy. In my estimation (besides the unemployment caused by the closure of some companies due to Covid-19) one of the reasons for this decrease could be that the onshore private sector in attempting to maintain and even increase its productivity, by reducing operating costs, took advantage as far as it could of the emerging digital and telecommunication technologies. For example, Digicel is using the digital connectivity technologies and is moving its call centres to Jamaica and in so doing has put people out of work in T&T. Also TSTT retrenched some 468 workers due to the impact of these new technologies in its traditional operations and performance. The banks are scaling down their brick/concrete spaces, reducing staff and going online with some services. The local retail trade has gone online for orders and even deliveries, which appear again to reduce their costs. Hence the loss of jobs, the reduction in the labour force, may simply be the impact of the new technologies and their use in innovative products and processes, a phenomenon which many counties and international agencies are examining in the context of “the future of work”.
Indeed, these technologies of automation, digitising and digitalisation, robotics and artificial intelligence, besides allowing companies to improve productivity, to cut operating costs, are making many jobs obsolete. It has been identified that some 1 in 16 workers worldwide will have to switch occupations by 2030 due to this phenomenon. It was the custom of developed countries to outsource jobs to low wage, developing countries, again to reduce operating costs. But this is coming to an end as massive automation, robotics and AI technologies, now implemented by the home countries, are making it even cheaper to produce locally at home.
Therefore, it is not only the identification of what jobs in the country will be made obsolete but also what skills will be needed to facilitate the jobs that will be created by both the new technologies and also those that will increase their demand for personnel. Job growth will be more concentrated on high skills (e.g., health care, science, technology, engineering {STEM}), while the middle and lower skilled jobs (such as food service, production work or office jobs will decline). Other jobs at risk are for example, supermarket cashiers, as these businesses increasingly install self-checkout counters; robotics and AI, used to process routine paper like work, will lessen the demand for office workers. Though the developed countries will be the first to experience many of these effects, the developing countries, with a bit of a time lag, will also suffer the same fate, though the evidence exists that in T&T we are already suffering.
With respect to the current loss of jobs locally and the withdrawal of workers from the labour force, there is a view that the onshore private sector as a group should be asked by the government what it would take for them to increase their employment levels, yet maintain their profit margin; what kind of incentives would they require? To me, though this may be a short to medium term solution, it is a backward step since the real demand is for the creation of new skills for the upcoming jobs, but moreso to diversify the economy in the context of the transformative effect of the new technologies and the need for innovation and the adaptability of the onshore sector so as to produce competitive exports as the petroleum sector declines. The key ideas here are- adaptability and innovation. These two are what transformed China from a low wage poor country to one that today has overtaken the US in the race for supremacy in technology; the economic tools that are driving competitiveness globally.
The first step in China’s long-term strategic economic plan was to offer its large and low wage worker population to the developed world in its outsourcing. The immediate results of this were cost benefits to the developed world economies, foreign investment in China and the introduction of existing technologies into this country. At first the outputs from China suffered in quality, but up skilling was in the strategic plan, today making goods from China of high quality, second to none. The other bit of this strategic plan, as Richard Baldwin in his book, The Great Convergence, tells us, was to use the technologies introduced to China by this outsourcing as the starting point for China’s massive R&D effort among its universities and research institutions; many of these were new establishments. Today this effort has put China ahead of the rest of the world in 37 out of 45 of the world’s important technologies as reported by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Still, China has had to bear the criticism that it was stealing technology, IP, from the US in particular; difficult to imagine since the US is distinctly behind China in these technologies today.
The population of China, its universities, its economy were able to adapt, change quickly, to accommodate this movement from low unskilled labour to such innovation, so much so that we hear Apple saying that they still make things in China since Apple is about presenting to the world, continuously, innovative products and to do so, the place to be, is in China!
What then is T&T’s long-term strategic economic development plan; what are, for example, the first step and the path towards becoming adaptable and innovative? We have no such thing! What we have seen to date is that companies will use the available new technologies, if even it means reducing employment, to maintain a profitable business. There is no evidence of adaptation, retraining, re-skilling and acquiring highly skilled staff and an involvement with the R&D institutions such that innovation becomes the driver of their competitiveness!
Indeed, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) had the following to say about T&T:
On the private sector: Overall innovation and IP performance are low. Business intermediaries seem to have little IP knowhow and services.
On the universities: Incentive systems for researchers at the universities are based mainly on academic performance (publications) which is a barrier for IP-related commercialisation activities.