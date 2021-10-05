Economic structure remains in place

A national budget is, in one sense, no more than a snapshot in time of the fiscal condition of a country and a near term forecast of the future. It can also be viewed as an opportunity for national reflection on longer-term trends and a focal point for discourse about what it would entail to shape a better future. From an economic perspective, certain structural issues remain a perennial feature of Trinidad & Tobago’s landscape, namely:
• We continue to depend on the energy sector;
• We are spending more than we are earning;
• Our national debt is increasing;
• We are depleting our reserves of foreign currency (excluding external borrowing and the US$644 million from the IMF’s general allocation of Special Drawing Rights in late August);
• Our global competitiveness is deteriorating.
Given the macro-economic shock of Covid-19 and mandated business closures, counter-cyclical targeted State intervention resulting in a fiscal-deficit of $9.096 billion for fiscal 21/22 was not unexpected.
This is especially important in the service of the most vulnerable in society, as well as businesses at the epicentre of the crisis. In many cases, these individuals and organizations have faced abrupt, continued curtailment of their livelihoods and are simply victims of circumstance.
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, attempted to demonstrate Government’s empathy to small businesses and individuals by introducing a plethora of fiscal measures.
For businesses, these included incentivising exporters of local goods and SMEs involved in technology solutions, digitization, and construction.
To be effective, these measures assume profitability, which is far from certain during the post-Covid recovery period and will likely not be direct and forceful enough to salvage failing enterprises in the most heavily impacted sectors.
For such enterprises, more immediately accessible and direct government assistance should be reconsidered. For individuals, the Government has proposed the zero rating of basic food items, and further incentivising new home ownership and retirement savings.
Key fiscal measures
Economic structure remains in place
Key fiscal measures
• Computer Hardware, Software & Peripherals
Government had previously removed VAT, Customs Duties and Online Purchase Tax on certain specified computer hardware, software, and peripherals. The Minister announced that with effect from 1 January 2022 the removal of VAT, Customs Duties and Online Purchase Tax on all remaining computer hardware, software and peripherals that are not yet tax free.
• VAT on Basic Food Items
Effective 1 November 2021, the list of basic food items that are zero-rated for VAT will be expanded to include items such as biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cornflakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages, ham, ketchup, bottled water and pigtail. The Minister indicated that an appropriate list of zero-rated items would be published shortly. In last year’s Budget Statement, the Minister had indicated Government’s intention to subject to VAT certain luxury food items. This measure has now been implemented via Legal Notice No. 246 of 2021 with effect from 4 October 2021.
• First Time Home-Owners Allowance
To assist citizens in the low and middle-income brackets, the Minister has proposed increasing the first-time homeowners’ allowance from $25,000 to $30,000 per household.
Whilst the Minister refers to mortgage interest paid in the year of income, it is important to note that the current allowance is not linked to interest. This measure will apply to first-time homeowners for five years from the date of acquisition and will take effect from 1 January 2022.
• Contributions to Approved
Effective 1 January 2022, it is proposed that there will be an increase in the relief granted from $50,000 to $60,000 for contributions to any approved Retirement Benefit Scheme or Approved Pension Fund Plan, Premiums paid under an Approved Annuity Plan, Contributions by individuals (under the Retiring Allowance (Legislative Service Act) and Contributions to the National Insurance Scheme. This measure is expected to result in further tax savings for individuals with contributions to said plans.
• Utility Rebates
The T&TEC Bill Rebate programme currently provides a 25 per cent rebate to T&TEC residential customers on bills which are $300 or lower. The Minister has proposed to increase the rebate from 25 to 35 per cent. This would impact 210,000 households at an additional cost of $25m. This measure will take effect from 1 January 2022.
The Minister also proposed to appropriately offset the cost of water to the same group of households benefiting from the T&TEC rebate. However, details of the said rebate will be revealed in the Finance Bill, 2021.
The Minister further indicated that it is expected that market-based rates for electricity and water will be introduced as recommended by the Regulated Industries Commission. He stated that Government will initially provide rebates to low-income and vulnerable groups and would eventually introduce a Utility Cash Card for such persons to access subsidies for electricity and water.
