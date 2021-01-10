Economic uncertainty, Covid-19 and oil prices

REGIONAL credit rating agency CariCRIS yesterday downgraded its ratings on the US$400 million bond issue of wholly State-owned National Gas Company.

NGC’s rating by CariCRIS was lowered by one notch to CariAA (foreign and local currency) on the regional rating scale, and ttAA on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national rating scale from CariAA+ (foreign and local currency) on the regional rating scale and ttAA+ (Local Currency Rating) on the national rating scale.