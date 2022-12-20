Economic underdevelopment is a state of mind

CRUDE oil production in Trinidad and Tobago between 1993 and 2022 averaged 101,190 barrels of oil per day, reaching an all time high therein of 155,680 barrels per day in March of 2005 and a record low of 51,210 barrels per day in May of 2020. Natural gas production has moved from its peak production of 4,470mmcf/d to 2,844mmcf/d now, in September 2022. Though there are some small local finds of gas and there is the hope that we will soon have access to the Manatee field, it is clear that the petroleum resource is depleting. Coupled with this, before the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, there was the fall in petroleum product prices that made diversification of our onshore economy the talk of the town. However, if we were to listen to recent comments by Government on the recovery of the petroleum product prices, there does not appear to be the same urgency for this diversification.
This brings to the fore an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report, “Are Oil and Gas Smothering the Private Sector in T&T?” which looked at the constraints on our private sector that appear to beset that sector’s development of the onshore economy—the diversification thrust. One of the ideas considered by the IDB was the presence of the Dutch Disease. Indeed, there was the presence of the disease by what the IDB termed the overvalued exchange rate, a falling share of the non-booming but small sector (manufacturing and export agriculture) and increasing unemployment in the service sector (non-tradable).
However, for T&T this is indicated by the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) and the inability to meet the demand for foreign exchange, rents, earned by T&T from its exports. The PPP is of no real significance since T&T as a small, open economy imports almost everything it requires. Hence the differences in costs of similar products imported locally and their prices abroad are due to transport and distributing/sales costs. The inability to meet the demand for imports at times is due to external prices and local production constraints, which reduce the rents left in the country from the sale of petroleum products. This is normally addressed by the use of the reserves held at the Central Bank, accumulated when things are good in the industry.
Still, the demand for imports can be decreased by either a devaluation of the TT$ or fiscal means or both. Dr DeLisle Worrell, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, recommends doing this by fiscal means, since demand is inelastic for many essential goods and services. During the boom times a lot of money is put into the economy from the energy sector earnings via money paid to the government for taxes etc, so increasing the onshore liquidity and correspondingly prices of goods and services. This is said to discriminate against the production of local goods to the advantage of imports. With the depletion of the petroleum resource and the net-zero constraint, it is imperative that the onshore sector gets into exporting, into tradables since earning foreign exchange is fundamental to the existence of small, open economies.
The IDB report examined the reasons given by the onshore private sector as to what inhibits their entry into exporting. The reasons given included, an inadequately educated workforce, access to finance, crime, the macroeconomic environment, customs and trade regulation, cost of finance, tax rates, electricity and telecommunications inadequacies—complaints that according to the IDB were similar to those given to the World Bank in its 2010 survey.
Still, another IDB report showed that some 70 per cent of the graduate labour force emigrates and finds adequate jobs abroad. The IDB report also refers to the lack of innovation and demonstrated that compared with the rest of small economies in the world the T&T expenditure on R&D is low: T&T spends some 0.05 per cent of its GDP on R&D, the major funding for innovation, while the other countries spend 1.2 to 2 per cent.
The evidence and analysis show that T&T’s onshore economy, its dynamics, is not adaptive; little R&D, a lack of higher risk finance are both indicators of this shortcoming. It is of interest to investigate what could have caused the development of such an economy and indeed, how we can craft an economic model that can adapt to the unpredictable changes in the local and global economies.
There are authors who have discussed this concept of economic adaptability and the necessity for an economy to possess this property for it to be sustainable, particularly in an unpredictable environment. Among these are Prof John Foster, professor emeritus Queensland University, Australia, Salazar Bondy, a 19th century philosopher, and Rafe Sagarin.
Prof Foster tells us of the complexity of economies, that they are not monolithic but are collections of many semi-autonomous systems that interact with each other without some overall control. They could be adaptive, change their behaviour in response to changes in the economic environment in which they operate. However, this ability to adapt may not develop, can atrophy be destroyed given the history of the economic players—in other words if the history did not demand adaptation over a long period of time, the economic ability to adapt could be impaired.
Salazar Bondy tells us that the underdevelopment in an economy is just not the statistical indices that paint a certain picture. It is also the state of mind, a way of expression, a form of outlook and a collective personality marked by chronic infirmities and forms of maladjustment of the economic participants. In other words, this inability to adapt is a personality trait of the business participants.
Sagarin in his book, Learning from the Octopus, implies that in changing economic times, sustainability depends on the economic participants crafting systems that are decentralised, redundant and possessing mutual beneficial relationships with others in order to survive in an unpredictable and changing environment. Sagarin related that the octopus has many natural adaptations in its defence package (e.g. skin colour changes to match the environment) and its central and cognitive side that allows it to be strategic. In other words, the octopus (as should be the participants in the economy) is built to compete, to survive in a changing and unpredictable environment.
The model of our present economy for a very long time has been a plantation economy, wherein the sector that exploited the natural resource(s) was typically owned by foreign investment, provided the rents, the foreign exchange, that allowed the importation of most of what was consumed in support of the life of the community. According to Foster this would have encouraged the onshore sector to become rigid and now unable to adapt, say to the depletion of the petroleum resource and the constraint net-zero 2050. Unlike the octopus, the onshore economy is not built to exist in an uncertain environment; it does not have the institutional support, the R&D that would allow its participants to learn and strategically change their behaviour and become a generator of foreign exchange to support the necessary imports. But, even with our need to diversify into onshore exports our business community is building locally new malls, supermarkets, outlets for signature goods and even investing in foreign supermarket chains—according to Bondy, their state of mind reflects un-development!
In today’s world, where knowledge and R&D are the vehicles for doing new things, we need to establish centres of excellence to support the adaptation process via the creation of innovative export entities to quickly respond to any viable opportunity. Hence the country’s innovation system has to possess semi-autonomous redundant systems, various centres of excellence and build a cadre of researchers and entrepreneurs that can respond to these signals, so develop a store of knowledge for use and re-use. We need to create a national innovation system, our variant of the Triple Helix (where government is the initial entrepreneur), as discussed in this space for decades.