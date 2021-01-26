Economics is about connectedness

HIS signature is common.
It’s on the currency we use daily.
And in due course, every dollar bill in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) will bear it.
It’s not a distinction that Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Alvin Hilaire dwells on despite the successful demonetisation under his watch in December 2019. That exercise led to the removal of all the cotton-based $100 notes as legal tender and their replacement with polymer $100 bills, bearing his signature. Soon, all of the country’s currency will be polymer—a process undertaken during a global pandemic, a tangible legacy of his tenure so to speak.
It’s part of the job he signed up for when he joined the bank.
As he explains, it’s about passing the baton from one to the next, all for the sake and pride of public service.
In this regard, Hilaire is uncommon- the quintessential statesman.
The proud son of a taxi-driver and a hairdresser, whose mother was very strict about education as she had to shoulder the burden of raising him and his two sisters when his father died when he was 10, he can navigate complex financial matters yet easily throw in a joke or two.
As he sat down with the Express Business last week, Hilaire spoke about his decision to leave his job at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and return home, his thoughts on the economy, the criticism he faces, and his thoughts on the pandemic.
A father of three himself, Hilaire is focused and passionate about his job, respectful of institutions and people, and a diversity champion who never felt disadvantaged by his race.
He doesn’t court controversy, as evidenced by his press conferences, as he’s grounded in economic cyclicality.
For his measured tone, he’s often labelled a puppet of Finance Minister Colm Imbert and one of his biggest critics has turned out to be his former boss, Jwala Rambarran.
The career-economist had his two appointments to the post played out in the public domain: In December 2015, he was appointed Governor after Rambarran was fired—a period that he now says was ‘traumatic’ for the bank as it was the first time that had happened; and then, five years later, last December, he was re-appointed after the Government changed the years of the term, reducing it from five to three years.
Last week, he recalled that it was Rambarran who had first approached him to be a deputy governor. While reluctant then, he was guided by the advice of another former Governor, Ewart Williams who said when your country asks you to serve, you must.
It’s this advice which guided his decision to serve another term.
How does he deal with it?
Hilaire shrugged.
To the first, he observed that the Central Bank is an independent institution and there are systems and policies in place to ensure it remains so.
In fact, Hilaire is of the view that appointments to the Central Bank’s top offices should be vetted by the public, perhaps through Parliament, to ensure greater accountability.
“Central banks are very interesting creatures. They are set up by law and they have a very specific mandates. In order to do that mandate, they need to have certain powers, but they also need to be accountable. So that is what guides us, we are guided by legislation. And they are guided also by principles of ethics, legality, and professionalism. So that’s how we operate.
“So, in terms of independence, I think we believe that Central Bank independence is important. In our view, I think most of the world is moving towards greater Central Bank independence. I think in Trinidad Tobago, we may be heading in a different direction and I think we need to probably step back and say, maybe have a national debate, to reset, because it is important for a central bank, to have the capacity to carry out this job, but also to be accountable,” said Hilaire.
“When you’re choosing the top positions, like in some countries, the public, the parliament, the nation should in a sense, get involved with this guy or girl coming in, to be informed because it’s a serious choice. So, accountability meaning transparency, that they’re able to explain what they’re doing clearly and on demand. And regularly. So, in many countries, they appear before a parliamentary committee on a quarterly basis and say what is happening with monetary policy, explain, quarrel, that it is part of their job. So, transparency is important as is accountability. And it’s something that we take very seriously,” he said.
To Rambarran’s frequent criticism, he responded: “My philosophy is very straightforward: I think people are entitled to their views. And I think we encourage all comments our way. First of all, because we want to hear what people think. Secondly, they could be telling us something that we don’t know, they can be right and we can be wrong. So, it’s good to hear. Having heard it though, we may decide, okay, we have a different point of view. But we listen to everything, and we are quite open. And we don’t say you should not criticise us. We welcome your criticism, even when the criticism is sometimes wrong.
Hilaire, a graduate of UWI and Columbia University in NYC, where he did his doctorate, waxed poetic, even philosophical, about his love for economics.
He first fell in love with the subject when he attended St Mary’s College and discovered the connectedness in policies being put in place with the lives of every citizen.
“When I studied in Columbia University, they focus more on the mathematics and the principles and the hardcore stuff as opposed to culture, ethnicity, background history, politics, which I learnt at the University of the West Indies (UWI). I think it’s important to have all dimensions.
“What I like about economics is you realise that everything is connected- things that you do now are connected to something that is happening elsewhere. That’s why it is so important as a central answer because what we do, it may seem trivial, but then it affects somebody.
“Everywhere they look up upon us, they see what we do, when we do some policy that might affect how they could purchase a vehicle, that affects the value of the currency, affects how they could send their children to school, it affects the areas they could live in, and the crime situation, so everything is connected. That’s one of the beauties of economics,” he said.
His second professional love is languages, having studied both French and Spanish.
Given that a few of his predecessors have ventured into the political arena, would he consider it?
He laughed.
It’s not for him.
“But politics is a noble profession. We need politicians there to represent us. They do a job that most of us don’t want to do. They take the burden of representation. And then they channeled it into laws, into policies and into action. So, somebody else has to do it. They have chosen that field. I respect them. And I think it’s a difficult one. Now, I don’t think at all that it tarnishes their reputation, if they decide that they want to contribute in that area,” he said.
The Economy
With Covid-19 affecting global economies, T&T is no different.
To this end, the Central Bank, as the Government’s economic advisor which develops monetary policy and focuses on the country’s financial stability, has an important role.
Into his sixth year, and now with the pandemic, here are some of Hilaire’s views:
1. There should be reduced bureaucracy in the public sector. “And one of my biggest issues with T&T, I think, is the way that we do business and the way that we sort of revere bureaucracy, because everything takes a long time, everything. It takes too long. A lot of times, bureaucracy is nonsensical, but we get wedded to it or sometimes we benefit from it,” he said.
2. The country’s data is woefully inadequate for proper planning, in particular the unemployment data which is still stuck at the first quarter of 2019. “Our statistics need to be sharper, more on tap and independent. The existing unemployment data is for the first quarter of 2019. That was two years ago, I mean, that’s crazy for analysts. There’s talk about having a national statistical Institute, you know, where is it? we need to move things along,” he said.
3. Legislation should be passed to prevent pyramid schemes. Hilaire is conscious that the Central Bank cannot tell people what to invest in but that they should be as educated as possible. “I think it might be useful for the government to think of introducing legislation on pyramid schemes, because in other countries that has happened, and I think we should have it. You cannot tell people that they cannot decide. But I will qualify that by saying the laws need to be changed to protect people from untrue or inaccurate or misleading stuff,” he said.
4. There are some encouraging signs in the economy- in particular, construction. Construction of public and private projects has increased in addition to home projects which he said “reflects a more general adaptation to situation”, people are saving more.
6. Diversification? Hilaire observed that as long as he’s been an economist, there has been talk about diversification. “We have the capacity, we have a well-trained labour force, we are smart people, we can do a lot. If we reduce the bureaucracy, and let’s make the avenues for being able to, to do these things,” he said.
7. The bank is still looking to fill its second deputy governor position “like yesterday.” As it stands, there is a vacancy for another Central Bank deputy governor, with one spot being filled last December by Dr Dorian Noel. “We want somebody as soon as possible,” he said.
8. The changing consumer- “To some extent, people are also more discriminating in what they purchase. Because they have the opportunity to shop around, some things they don’t need to go outside to buy. We’ve also seen some adaptation in terms of the delivery of service, because they have to survive. So, they become more consumer friendly, because they need the consumers,” he said.
9. The energy sector- Observing that his PhD dissertation centered on the consequences of oil wealth, he said the country cannot afford to be complacent. T&T, he said, is going through some transitions now.
“We just have to buckle down and analyze the situation and work very methodically and, and seriously, to address it, knowing that we have these longer-term waves of course, which include moving away from hydrocarbons,” he said.
“You can’t rule out the energy sector at all. It has provided us with a good lifestyle and good expertise. But it does require a lot of calm focus. Bring in all the people who understand the energy sector together to work things through.
“But we do have, over the years a tremendous amount of people in the energy sector, and who can contribute. I get the impression, but it’s just a general impression that sometimes everybody may not be brought to the table to share their views. We need an all hands-on deck to work things out,” he said.
“I have a lot of faith in Trinidad and Tobago that we can adapt to circumstances like nowhere else. And I’m not saying that just because I am biased,” he said.
