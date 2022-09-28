A budget for the rich by a callous Government.
That is how economist Dr Keston Perry has described the 2022/2023 budget presented in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Speaking during a virtual people’s post-budget forum held by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and Credit Union League of Trinidad and Tobago, Perry, an assistant professor at Williams College in the United States, said the budget was not forward-looking and was mediocre in not orienting the society towards where it wants to go as a country. He said the budget did not address the sort of values and what are the priorities that the Government wants to focus on as a society in changing and using the opportunity, unfortunately provided by Covid-19, to change that direction.
“This is one of the most callous and one of the most neo-liberal governments that the country has ever seen,” he said, noting the increase in fuel prices again during a time when many people have suffered as a result of Covid and have suffered on the back-end of Covid due to loss of their jobs and due to increase in inflation and prices when they go to the supermarkets.
He added: “Show us that the Government is not following an ideology, and the ideology that we’re talking about is its focus on transferring wealth to the groups of people in our society who do not need it, like those who are profiting off exploiting our resources.”
He said the pattern seen with this Government over the past few years is one of focusing on those groups of people thinking that there’s some sort of trickle-down effect in that when you enrich people at the top it trickles down to the rest of society, which is an absolute lie and a myth.
“Secondly, I think the issue around a lot of the times when we have national budgets presented, the newspapers and media focus on these headlines of budgetary allocations. The issue with that is there’s very little analysis of the substance of what these allocations mean for regular people.
“I think over the past few years we have seen that this Government has engaged in large at union busting. It has engaged in an effort of privatisation. It has engaged in an effort of corporatisation of the State sector. So when people say the public sector is inefficient, they do not actually focus on the fact that the Government has privatised a large part of the Government sector, which essentially means it has contracted out a large amount of public services,” he said.
Wealth transfer
Perry said when we talk about these headlines, numbers being this billion and that billion, what essentially is happening is that transfer of wealth is happening.
“So, when you have a large number of contractors and private enterprises working in many of these sectors, essentially the Government is prioritising, offering more and more profit to those businesses which do not in many instances prioritise the public’s interest. They prioritise getting the most out of those allocations but they do not to a large extent prioritise job creation. They do not prioritise social welfare, they do not prioritise increasing minimum wage. That’s the role the Government is supposed to do. However, it has very much focused on how to give back to those businesses and private interests to which in some ways it has very close ties.”
Perry also questioned how much more can the patrimony of the country be given away to transnational companies.
“I’ve been paying attention to what the CEO of the Energy Chamber has been saying about increases in tax incentives. What this essentially means is our natural resources have not been used, and increasingly, it’s not been used for the upliftment of people and for the upliftment of regular people who require support in terms of increased education.
"So, when we talk about this large chunk going towards education, it does not actually speak to what is the quality of education to our citizens and young people. It also does not address the long-standing problem around the political education that is required for a society to evolve and what are the kinds of education that ensure that people are fully aware of their history, fully aware of what Government’s role is supposed to be. It really does not attend to where we want our society to go, and I think that is a large part of what has happened,” Perry said.