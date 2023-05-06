Economist: Data tells a different story

ECONOMIST Dr Roger Hosein says he is not in agreement with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) statement which concluded that Trinidad and Tobago’s economy is recovering.
He was speaking during the Mutual Fund Association’s 15th anniversary celebration held at the Hilton Trinidad in Port of Spain, on Friday evening.
The IMF, which has concluded its 2023 Article IV consultation with Trinidad and Tobago, released a statement from its Washington, DC headquarters, on Friday.
It said T&T’s economic activity is recovering, supported by higher global energy prices, and the rebound of the non-energy sector.
The financial agency also projected economic growth of 3.2 per cent in 2023.
But it noted that inflation increased, reaching 8.7 per cent by end-2022, driven by imported energy and food prices, the partial liberalisation of fuel prices, and floods.
The IMF said though that it is projected to slow to 4.5 per cent by the end of 2023.
Details in the data
Hosein, however, said the data tells a different story.
He said he preferred to look at the data itself rather than the worded reports.
“Because the IMF and some of these institutions tend to write flowery, so I tend to rely on the data in the report and if you look at the data in the report, it tells you a disturbing story about the Trinidad and Tobago economy.”
Hosein said the data showed T&T having 4.5 per cent reduction in real GDP growth in 2023 compared to 2022.
He said this was a substantial downgrade.
He continued: “Another feature of the concluding statement is the dramatic change in the country’s real effective exchange rate. I was astonished when I looked at the data and it posted us at about eight per cent more appreciated today in the 2023 report as compared to the 2022 report.
“So whatever data the IMF got from the Central Statistical Office, new and improved data tells a completely different story about the T&T economy.”
Hosein said he was worried when he saw the 2022 report and considered migrating.
He said the 2023 data made him question why he was still here.
He said it would take over a decade for the T&T economy to return to the level it was at in 2015.
“The world economy on a whole is going through something of a decline in overall performance and overall growth,” he said. “This is the environment that we all would have to subsist in the medium term. It is not going to be as buoyant as it was in years gone by and we have to make as much as we can of the new economic environment internationally...It will take us until about 2034 to get back to 2015 level of economic activity. That is where our economy is.”
On Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert welcomed the IMF’s assessment of the T&T economy.
He said the IMF pointed out several strengths of Trinidad and Tobago most notable being: “international reserve coverage is expected to remain adequate at around 7.2 months of prospective total imports and is complemented by large public external buffers in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund of about 18.4 per cent of GDP”; and “the financial sector appears well-capitalised”.
“Today, our country is one of the few in the world to record both a primary budget surplus in 2022 and a current account surplus,” Imbert said.