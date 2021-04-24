Economist: Devaluation not the answer

RETIRED economist Prof Patrick Watson says a devaluation of the T&T dollar will not improve the country’s export competitiveness, as it will make imported goods more expensive, which would result in inflationary trends as it did in Jamaica and Guyana.
Watson made the comment while speaking at a virtual meeting on Friday night, hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies on the status of the T&T economy.
He explained that local goods have large import content, so this country’s own exports will not necessarily become price-competitive.
“There are some who believe the devaluation of the dollar may assist in stemming the foreign exchange haemorrhaging as it will increase the export competitiveness of Trinidad and Tobago goods and services, resulting in forex gains.”
Foreign exchange problem
While foreign exchange issues continue to plague the business community and wider population, the economist said this country has a stock of savings of about US$13 billion (US$11 billion, if we net out the borrowed funds).
At the current rate of depletion, Watson said this may last about another five years.
“We will begin to hurt considerably long before that point is reached. Trinidad and Tobago does not have much time to stem the foreign exchange outflow and find other sources of US currency, hopefully other than the energy sector.”
He expressed concern over T&T’s forex reserves which have been depleting at a relatively rapid rate.
“From 2015, the official reserves have gone from US$11 billion to US$7 billion in 2020, US$2 billion of which is borrowed money. Our manufacturing sector, often a net user of foreign exchange, is suffering because our neighbours, our main customers, are suffering as a result of the decline in tourism receipts,” Watson said.
So then what can be the solution to help with the crisis that has been affecting people for over five years?
Watson indicated that the sectors which can be potential foreign exchange earners are tourism, agriculture, creative and cultural industries and the ever faithful energy sector.
He said new sectors which opened up through innovative and entrepreneurial activity, should also be explored by the Government to become foreign exchange earners.
Re-open the economy
San Fernando Business Association president Daphne Bartlett, who also spoke at the virtual meeting said: “It is time to reopen the borders as the economy is in crisis and the longer the country takes to restart the harder it will be for it to recover.”
According to Bartlett, the lockdown mechanism imposed by the Government to help curb the spread of the virus is doing “more harm than good”.
“In the United States half the population is already vaccinated, but there are still reports of thousands of Covid -19-positive cases weekly, what is the answer? Lock down the economy? No... We have less cases here, so the country’s economy needs to be opened up fully, as business drives the economy. When you remain locked down, people become unemployed, which is a greater strain.”
The association president noted that the purchasing power is in a poor state.
“When you go to some supermarkets you observe the margarine butter cut in half and other items being sold in small portions in order for the consumer to purchase.”
She said the AstraZeneca vaccine is not protecting persons from the new Brazilian variant, so there is no need to keep the borders closed.
“There are Covid-19 travel regulations to follow, such as PCR testing and quarantining, once that is adhered to there is no logical explanation as to why the borders cannot reopen. It has been over a year and it’s going to be very difficult to recover if these lockdown measures remains in place.”
She continued: “What persons need to continue to upkeep is the wearing of face masks, washing of hands, sanitising, maintaining social distance and limiting the places you visit.”
Need to address protocols
Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine chided media practitioners for their inability to properly question the Government on the protocols in place to enter the country via the repatriation process.
“I find it mind-blogging that a person enters this country with multiple negative PCR test and has to do seven days’ State quarantine, then seven days at home, but a person who is tested positive for Covid and is asymptomatic, also not in need of medical support can quarantine at home. How is that making any sense? And these are the questions that are not being put forward to those in authority to get the logic behind such measures being carried out,” he said.
Ramnarine added the Government also needs to find a solution to save our limping economy and not gloss over the problem.
“We have to address the issue of the fiscal regime in the energy sector, the competitiveness of Point Lisas and also address the ease of doing business, as it is very important.
“The Government also needs to have a face-to-face conversation with the private sector and ask them what is needed for them to start attracting investment for Trinidad and Tobago.”
The former minister also noted that the country needs to find another earning provider other than the energy sector as it will continue to provide 30 to 40 per cent of real gross domestic product (GDP)
He does not believe the refinery will be restarted anytime soon and this will mean the country would end up with a stranded asset in Pointe-a-Pierre.
“The refinery is now going on three years non-functional and the longer it stays down the cost of restarting goes up, which is not good for the South community who is still reeling from the effects of the Petrotrin closure,” Ramnarine added.