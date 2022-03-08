Economist: Double-edged sword for T&T

THE current surging oil prices due to the Russia and Ukraine conflict will have implications for the price that Paria Fuel Trading Co pays for diesel and gasoline.
So said former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine yesterday, as he noted that over the last two years, the Government has been considering liberalisation of the fuel market and the removal of the subsidy. Brent crude was traded at US$128.90 per barrel yesterday.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Ramnarine said there are two variables at play that affect the quantum of the subsidy liability.
“The first is the ex-terminal price that Paria uses to invoice National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) and Unipet. This is a function of the international oil price and obviously, that is going up and up.”
Ramnarine noted that the second is the consumption of liquid fuels (mainly super and diesel) which is going down.
“Subsidised diesel sales in 2021 was down 43 per cent compared to 2010 and super gasoline sales is down 46 per cent compared to 2015 volumes. Covid largely explains the fall in super gasoline demand, but does not wholly explain the fall in demand for diesel. Overall, if oil prices keep well above the $100 mark for the rest of fiscal 2022, expect the subsidy to be around $1.5 billion to $2 billion. This means that the subsidy is again a strain on the exchequer,” he said.
Impact on price of oil
Giving insight as to what higher price oil means for this country, economist Dr Indera Sagewan said yesterday T&T’s production of oil has been declining for some time, which means that gaining any benefits from the prices is little to none as T&T is not an exporter of oil as before.
However, she said T&T is an exporter of natural gas and with these prices also escalating along with petrochemicals, there is some benefits from that, but it is constrained by the fact that this country’s gas production in 2022 still has not recovered from its earlier high.
“There will be a positive revenue impact from the export of natural gas even at the existing volumes. We must be cognisant of that fact that we produce natural gas and petrochemicals, but there is a lot of importation that takes place in input, that goes into the production processes and, from my understanding, some of that comes from countries that are impacted from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which means our supply can be affected which can dampened the possible benefits for this country,” Sagewan added.
Revenue standpoint
Also weighing in on the issue was economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon, who said the price of Brent crude at US$128.90 per barrel means a double-edged sword for the T&T economy. “Indeed, it translates into higher oil revenues. However, production levels are approximately 60,000 barrels per day, which is over 26,000 less than what the budget projected—had we achieved this, our revenue streams would have been in a much more advantageous position this year. For instance, we anticipated 16,000 barrels from the Ruby field, but are only realising 4,000,” he said.
Arjoon indicated from a revenue standpoint, this augurs well for T&T as it exacerbates shortages and uncertainty in the energy market driving prices up, but T&T’s ability to duly take advantage of these price surges will not be optimal.
“Our gas production levels are not encouraging, with the most recent CBTT (Central Bank) data showing production of 2.385 bdcf/d at November 2021. BPTT recently signalled shortages in production of 750 mscf/f per day, so we will not meet the projected gas production levels of 3.37 bcf/d predicated in the budget.
“Indeed, if we had surplus amounts beyond our contractual sales agreements, it would have presented an opportunity for us to access additional market space in Europe. There is a possibility that Europe may turn to more LNG, but our production capacity has been lowered with the closure of train 1,” he stated.
Arjoon also noted that higher energy prices mean global increases in the costs of production and shipping/transportation, causing prices locally to increase further from the hike in shipping costs and higher prices from our suppliers. “Moreover, we import our refined fuel, and will therefore end up having to pay a higher price for it. This means that the State will face higher expenditure from the fuel subsidy, or run the risk of charging higher prices at the pump,” he added.