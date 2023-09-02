Economist looks at T&T at 61

WHILE Trinidad and Tobago’s economy has made significant strides over the past 61 years, there are still several avenues for further progress, economist Prof Roger Hosein has said.
On Thursday T&T celebrated its 61st anniversary as an independent nation.
Hosein said one of the gains T&T has been able to achieve is a significant increase in the stock of human capital through university education in the country.
“Indeed the employed labour force with a university degree increased from 23,200 in 1991 to 144,600 in 2022,” he said.
In addition to that Hosein said we were able to improve the economy’s infrastructure considerably and we were also able to allow manufacturing to grow in part because of the improved domestic income and safe regional market.
“We were able to create a much larger services sector and some of our services sector firms have since spread into the region,” he said.
But while we made some gains, Hosein said in the last few years we have also created a perverse structure of production and employment much more in favour of the services sector.
“In ‘normal’ circumstances this is not a problem, but in the case of the T&T economy it came with premature deindustrialisation and deagriculturalisation. The services sector (as a whole) has a lower output per worker than manufacturing and energy so its growth at the expense of manufacturing in particular can lead to asymptomatic stagnancy,” he said.
Hosein said we also created a culture of rent sharing with all the attendant negative implications for labour in terms of work ethic and the distribution of labour.
“The economic rents led to ‘fights’ and the murder level in our country is at present in the top ten in the world, per capita,” he said.
“We allowed capital expenditures as a proportion of transfers and subsidies to decline and this constrained the pace at which our productive capabilities expanded,” he said.
Hosein said perhaps more than anything else we did not sterilise the rents so that inflation climbed quickly and in part helped to choke the other export segments of the economy.
“We did not in parallel seek out ways to aggressively improve the economy’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and so we lost some of our competitive edge as is reflected in the economy’s real effective exchange rate,” Hosein said.
So how do we move the economy forward?
Well according to Hosein one of the things we have to do is focus on fixing our EODB situation so we can increase the injection of domestic capital, diaspora capital and other private sector capital injections from abroad.
Hosein also believes the crime situation needs to be addressed head on.
“We immediately call a state of emergency and go on a strong offensive against murders and home invasions. The crime situation in my opinion is stifling the volume of domestic capital entering the market as well as the distribution of this capital in favour of safe non-tradeable investment opportunities,” he said.
He also called for the formation of a public-private partnership arrangement to construct five new e TecK parks.
Hosein said this should be led entirely by the private sector with a singular focus on the regional and extra regional market.
“That is we must focus on earning more foreign exchange,” he said.
He also called for every commercial bank to offer a reduced interest rate to private sector firms that are “born global” and that can bring in foreign exchange.
“We attract for Tobago a medical university akin to St Georges in Grenada,” Hosein said. This he said could also address the foreign exchange issue.
He said The University of the West Indies could lead the charge in this regard.
Although he is a professor at The UWI, Hosein emphasised he was not speaking on behalf of UWI on the issue.
Hosein also called for a complete trade assessment of the Caricom market to identify all the missed opportunities in which T&T had a comparative advantage.
He said that data should be published and accessible to all entrepreneurs.
“Of critical importance are the ‘missed opportunities’ on a country by country basis where we have comparative advantage,” he said.
“We need to get this green hydrogen ambition of the ministry of planning going. Basically, we need to ensure that we work as harmoniously as possible to ensure that by 2040 we bring onstream 5 GW (gigawatts) of wind energy, of which approximately 2GW would be onshore wind energy and 3 GW offshore. This would help to substitute for some of the decline in ‘grey hydrogen’ used in the petrochemical sector and also help T&T maintain its output of petrochemicals by a greater deployment of ‘green hydrogen’ in the petrochemical sector. Given the sharp decline in our production of natural gas, the volatility of deep water gas and Venezuela gas, and given our established infrastructure in the petrochemical sector to the tune of billions of US dollars we have a reasonable competitive edge and head start if we can make this green hydrogen supply a reality,” Hosein said.
He said we also need to seek out Chindia (China and India—the giant economies of the future) and search out increased trade and diplomatic ties with these two countries given that by the end of this century they would be even more dominant economies in the world.
“We need to allow the currency to float and let the market determine the necessary rate so that business people can engage in economic activities that involve US dollars with more certainty,” he said.
He said the consideration for increasing the retirement age to 65 should be done as soon as possible.
“The population of T&T is expected to age considerably by 2035 and policy-makers would need to take careful note and plan ahead accordingly,” he said.
Labour force participation rate
Hosein said the Trinidad and Tobago Government needs to seek out ways to increase this country’s labour force participation rate.
According to the Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin published this week the latest data from the Central Statistical Office indicates that this country’s unemployment rate fell in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period last year.
The Central Bank said the unemployment rate measured 4.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, slightly lower than the 5.1 per cent recorded in the same period one year earlier.
“The number of persons with jobs decreased by 8.1 thousand persons (year-on-year), while the number of persons without jobs and seeking employment (“the unemployed”) fell by 1.6 thousand persons,” it stated.
“Additionally, a contraction of the labour force (9.7 thousand persons) contributed to a decline in the labour force participation rate to 55.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 55.9 per cent in the comparable quarter of 2022,” the Central Bank stated.
Hosein said this is “very low” by international standards and even Caricom standards.
“The T&T Government in my opinion should seek out ways to raise our labour force participation rate from the current level closer to the level of The Bahamas which is about 69 per cent,” Hosein said.
Hosein added that the Venezuelan migrant population in the country represents a very important source of potential “ready to work” workers.
He said a survey conducted by the International Organisation for Migration last year stated that 1,323 Venezuelan nationals in T&T of which 40.2 per cent, 59.6 per cent, and 0.2 per cent constituted women, men, and individuals with ‘another designation,’ respectively.
Hosein said the data revealed that the largest group of respondents fell within the 30-34 age bracket (20 per cent), followed by the 25-29 (19 per cent) and 20-24 (17 per cent) age groups.
In addition, the aggregate for the 20-39 age range stood at a substantive 71 per cent, he said.
“To help counter the declining labour force participation rate and the ageing of the workforce, the Government in my opinion should seek out ways to move more of the Venezuelan workers away from the non tradeable sector (the source of much of the economic ills in the productive segment of the economy) towards tradeable goods and services production,” Hosein said.
“Sixty-one years as an economy is a tremendous achievement and I urge policy-makers to consider these various endogenous policy suggestions where possible to help improve economic growth and export earnings.