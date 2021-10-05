Economist to citizens:

The working class and middle class aspirants of Trinidad and Tobago will soon realise this year’s national budget was a case of “the squeakiest wheel gets the grease”.
This according to economist Hayden Blades who was speaking yesterday at the virtual hosting of the annual People’s Sector Post-Budget Breakfast Forum, a venture between the Oilfields’ Workers Trade Union and the Co-operative Credit Union League of Trinidad and Tobago.
Noting that generations of Trinidadians would have lived with a subsidised economy, Blades said citizens will soon realise that the issue surrounding transfers and subsidies that they have lived with is changing gradually.
“Pay attention to what you’re seeing because it will come upon you at a time when you least expect it,” he said.
Making reference to nurses and used-car dealers, he said the people who were making noise just before the budget have been accommodated.
Arguing that Government was buying time and selling hope, Blades noted that the issue is how the State ensures that it continued to win the hearts and minds of voters in an era of structural adjustment.
“We’re not going to the (International Monetary Fund), according to the Finance Minister, but we’re imposing internally our own structural adjustments. It means that certain people are adjusting. I remember the labour union movement making it clear that structural adjustment ought to be equitably distributed. They’re always talking about tightening the belt and everybody except certain people must tighten their belt,” Blades said. “I am sure that this structural adjustment that we’re enduring is going to be an integral part of our lives going forward. Watch it. Manage yourself carefully.”
Courage to change
Blades suggested people needed to do three things:
• Have clarity in terms of what things we need to achieve going forward as we manage ourselves out of the pandemic, what are the challenges people are facing and what needs to be done to help them.
• Consensus—adopting the fundamental principle of “the together we stand, divided we fall” as used effectively by the labour movement in standing in solidarity with its membership.
• Courage to change—where the ethos has to be about diversification. But it has to be about economic transformation because that’s where the country needs to be.
Blades pointed to Singapore, an agriculture-based economy without the kind of energy resources Trinidad and Tobago is blessed with, but which was able to transform its economy in the face of global challenges.
He said the country has had a number of consecutive fiscal deficit budgets which means that T&T is using borrowed money to support lifestyles.
But the expansionary approach to fiscal policy has not produced the economic growth that is supposed to be realised.
“Right now we’re in a period where we’re producing an insufficient amount of natural gas, the crude oil levels have declined and here we are trying to survive going forward,” Blades said. “So this budget was nothing more than acquiescing to the demands and the political impact that all of the advocates and the activists were having on the political perception of the quality of governance from this party in power.”