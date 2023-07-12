ECONOMIST Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon says Moody’s Investors Service’s adjustment of Trinidad and Tobago’s outlook to “positive” is encouraging.
And while Arjoon says this signals the possibility of a rating upgrade next year, he believes that this country’s goal must be to return to a top-tier rating grade in the next two years.
“The outlook is a signal of the likely direction of the credit rating in the next ratings exercise, so this suggests that Moody’s anticipates they will upgrade us to Ba1 in the next ratings assessment,” Arjoon said.
“This, however, is contingent on continued fiscal robustness, which relies on a stronger private sector performance, improved growth and public debt management,” he said.
On Monday Moody’s improved Trinidad and Tobago’s credit rating outlook to positive from stable.
Moody’s also affirmed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Ba2.
Arjoon said this was expected, given this country’s surge in revenue performance owing to increased hydrocarbon prices along with the continued successes of the non-energy manufacturing sector and tax collection efforts.
He however warned that we have to be careful that we do not fall into a comfort zone given the likelihood of an upgrade next year.
“Although this will put us to Ba1, it would still be classed as speculative (junk) grade by Moody’s. Countries in this grade are largely viewed by the ratings agency as having a high credit risk, where their ability to meet their international debt obligations is more challenging,” Arjoon said.
“While Moody’s may class us as speculative grade, we are ranked in lowest notch of the investment grade region by S&P at BBB- with a stable outlook. This outlook may also change to positive, at the very least, in their next ratings exercise. A key reason that we remained in the investment grade by S&P is our financial buffer–the HSF. S&P considers this can be used to meet out international debt repayment commitments if revenue streams are not adequate. This, however, must be avoided, as the HSF was not set up for this purpose,” he said.
Arjoon said our target should be to return to the investment grade by Moody’s standards, as this would make it even easier to access debt funding in the international capital market at cheaper costs, which would be useful for us to refinance existing debt at lower rates, thereby lowering our overall debt servicing costs.
“It would also attract more international investors in our bond market, especially those whose investment policy restricts them to investing in only investment grade instruments. Two investment grades by Moody’s and S&P can also bolster investor confidence and lead to increased FDI and capital flows to our local market,” he said.
Arjoon said Moody’s also highlighted the lowering of subsidies and new utility tariffs to be published later this year, but warned that these will compound the cost of doing business and hurt private sector earnings through higher business costs.
“Already prices are high and these could push them up even more, which must be avoided as it may lower consumer spending. This could in turn affect the taxes on income and profits which can negatively impact State revenues, as this accounts for the largest chunk of revenues,” he said.