C Kirabo Jackson, whose mother is said to be from Trinidad and Tobago, has been named as a member of the Council of Economic Advisers by United States President Joe Biden.
Jackson’s mother, June, was a lecturer at the University of Technology in Jamaica.
His father, Clement, was the first director of the Planning Institute of Jamaica.
Jackson spent part of his childhood in Jamaica, where he attended Hillel Prep.
In January he published a paper along with others titled “What is a Good School, and Can Parents Tell? Evidence on the Multidimensionality of School Output” in The Review of Economic Studies.
It looked at this country’s education system.
“To explore whether schools’ causal impacts on test scores measure their overall impact on students, we exploit plausibly exogenous school assignments and data from Trinidad and Tobago to estimate the causal impacts of individual schools on several outcomes,” the paper’s abstract stated in part.
According to a release issued by The White House, Jackson is the Abraham Harris Prof of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University.
He is also a Prof of Economics, a Fellow at the Institute for Policy Research, and a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Currently, Jackson serves as the editor-in-chief of the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy. He was previously co-editor for the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy and the Journal of Human Resources. Jackson earned his Bachelor’s in Ethics, Politics, and Economics from Yale University, and obtained his Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University.
“His research interests include labour economics, public finance, and applied econometrics, with a focus on the economics of education. His research has explored the role of teachers in the K-12 system, the causal impact of public-school spending on students, methods to measure impacts on students’ socio-emotional skills, and other education-related subjects,” it stated.
“His work has been published in the highest-impact economics journals, including the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the Journal of Political Economy, the Review of Economic Studies, the American Economic Review: Insights, the Review of Economics and Statistics, the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, and the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics. His research findings have garnered attention from numerous media outlets, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Bloomberg, and others,” it stated.
In 2020, Jackson was elected to the National Academy of Education and received the David N Kershaw Award from the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management in recognition of his contributions to the field of public policy analysis and management.
Last year he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, an honour that celebrates excellence and leadership across various disciplines and practices.