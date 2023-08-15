The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) on Friday announced plans to expand its operations into the Caribbean that it says highlights its relationship and commitment with the Caribbean region.

CAF executive president, Sergio Díaz-Granados, speaking at the launch of the Report on Economics and Development (RED), entitled “Inherited Inequalities: The Role of Skills, Employment and Wealth in the Opportunities of New Generations,” said the relationship would extend beyond the current shareholder countries of Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.