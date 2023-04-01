Economists agree: Don’t increase repo rate now

Two economists see the move by the Central Bank not to increase the repo rate from 3.5 per cent as prudent, as an increase in the interest rate at this time could dampen economic activity.
On Friday the Central Bank announced its decision to maintain the repo rate at 3.5 per cent in support of the sluggish growth in the Trinidad and Tobago economy.
The Bank noted that liquidity remains ample and credit buoyant while interest differentials widened. It said commercial banks’ excess reserves at the Central Bank fell by around $400 million, from $6.7 billion at the end of December 2022 to $6.2 billion at March 28, 2023 suggesting increased lending.
Economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon told the Sunday Business that increasing the repo rate at this stage would have erased much of the gains in economic activity post-pandemic.
He noted that the idea is that by increasing the repo rate, banks will subsequently raise their lending rates, making it more expensive to borrow for consumer spending, investments, and business activities.
Risking halting
private sector business
More specifically, Arjoon outlined it would have raised the cost of credit as commercial banks increased their prime lending rate – the rate at which they lend to their most creditworthy customers, mortgage and credit card interest rates.
“This could stymie private sector activities, as it becomes more expensive for them to access debt to finance their operations, pay distributors and salaries to employees, and meet other operating costs. By curbing economic activities in this manner, inflation would be expected to slow down,” Arjoon observed.
He argued that taking such a step would have been inappropriate in the context of T&T’s economy as this country’s inflation is not caused by aggressive spending and business activities but due by high international prices of raw materials used for the manufacturing process and goods imported for resale in the retail market.
Arjoon said higher prices from suppliers also resulted in greater taxes paid on these imports.
Arjoon noted that the Bank also mentioned the softening in energy prices and this is largely due to interest rates increasing globally, more so in the US. So far, over 50 Central Banks have increased rates to curb inflation, most notably the Fed, which increased rates from a range of 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent last year to interest rates now being 4.75 per cent to 5 per cent in 2023.
“These rate hikes have caused a slowdown in global economic growth and international trade and is largely responsible for the declines in energy prices. While some economic activities slowed because of the rate hike, a more important reason for the drop in oil and gas prices is that the Fed rate hikes caused the US dollar to appreciate,” he acknowledged.
In summing up his response on the matter Arjoon added that if the CBTT, during its next rate review, decides to increase its rate, it should take a measured approach.
He argued that any increase in the future should not exceed 25 basis points, or else the Bank runs the risk of reversing expansions in business activities and jeopardise future growth.
Economist Dr Marlene Attzs said the CBTT announcement comes on the heels of the statement made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its Concluding Statement of the 2023 Article IV Mission for T&T, in which the IMF suggested increasing the policy [interest] rate should be seriously considered to contain inflationary pressures and narrow the negative interest rate differentials with the US monetary policy rate.
Attzs said the bank has held the repo rate, which influences the interest rate, at 3.5 per cent since March 2020 when the pandemic hit, and every effort was made to maintain economic stability.
Flattening
inflation rate
She highlighted that the CBTT’s position differs from what has been obtained in the US, the UK, and other European central banks, where interest rates were increased in response to rising inflationary pressures.
“The thinking behind the action of increasing interest rates is that it will dampen the demand for money and that dampening in turn will slow the rate of inflation. Other neighbouring central banks, including the Bank of Jamaica, increased its policy rate to 6 per cent in August 2022 in an effort to curb inflationary pressures,” the economist stated.
She said in other words, people are likely to spend less and by spending less the prices of goods will increase at a slower rate. Slower price rises mean a lower rate of inflation.
Attzs said since 2020 the CBTT has had to balance the economic volatility (driven by external factors) with creating the conditions for economic recovery in T&T.
She pointed out that an increase in the interest rate at this time – especially when the bank notes in its Monetary Report that credit growth to the construction and manufacturing sectors had increased, would not have been a wise decision.
Attzs identified that another potential impact of an increase in interest rates would be on mortgage holders – some of whom may find themselves facing higher mortgage payments.
“All this to say that I think that using the information available to them, taking cognisance of the impact of higher rates on other economies, and recognising the need to stimulate the local economy, I agree with the CBTT’s decision to hold the repo rate at this time,” she emphasised.
That said, Attzs suggested that heightened vigilance still needs to be observed, especially given the recent collapse of two US banks and a global investment bank.
Last week Finance Minister Colm Imbert mounted a robust defence of his economic management, dismissing suggestions by the IMF that the Central Bank should raise interest rates as well as introduce a free float of the Trinidad and Tobago dollar.
Imbert said both prescriptions are likely to lead to hardship for citizens, sending hundreds of thousands into poverty, and resulting in an explosion in inflation and business failure.
Imbert said T&T is not in an IMF programme and therefore does not have to take its advice.
“If one were to increase interest rates in Trinidad and Tobago it would stifle economic growth, and the other thing is, when one looks at the data there is no capital flight occurring in Trinidad and Tobago, there is no risk-taking that we can see in the financial sector, from the constant monitoring of the financial sector by the Central Bank. None of this is taking place and the irony of this is that they published this statement before Credit Suisse almost collapsed, and Credit Suisse almost collapsed because of this policy of increasing interest rates. So this is a view coming out of North America that we simply do not agree with,” he said.
Imbert posited that in Trinidad and Tobago the Central Bank does not operate like the US Federal Reserve, and plays a wider role in the economy rather than simply controlling inflation.
“The Federal Reserve just increases interest rates because that is what they have to do by law. Our Central Bank has no such legal restriction. So when they look at the economy they look at it as a whole,” Imbert insisted.
The Finance Minister said the present approach of the Central Bank is not at variance with what it has done in the past.
“The Central Bank for the last 50 years has managed interest rates based on multifaceted approach, looking at economic growth, looking at inflation, looking at job creation and looking at maintaining economic momentum. We are not agreeing to this,” Imbert said of the IMF recommendation of increased interest rates.
He then raised the spectre that perhaps the suggestion to increase interest rates was driven by someone’s agenda.
Imbert said, “I don’t know whose agenda is here telling us to increase interest rates. I don’t know if somebody wants to benefit from higher deposit rates, I don’t know what the issue is, but we not doing this because every time you increase interest rates that is the time you increase borrowing rates.”
He said it will hurt small businesses, causing them to have lower profits leading to the collapse of some small businesses.