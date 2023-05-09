Economists, businessmen cautious about IMF report

Economists and businessmen have weighed on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2023 Article IV consultation report which said the country’s economy is recovering and is expected to gain momentum in 2023.
Last week, the Washington DC-based IMF said T&T’s economic activity is recovering, supported by higher global energy prices and the rebound of the non-energy sector.
In 2022, economic growth picked up, led by the non-energy sector while real GDP is estimated to have expanded by 2.5 per cent; for 2023 the IMF projects economic growth of 3.2 per cent.
In response to Express Business, questions about the IMF’s statement The UWI economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon said the IMF data in the graph shows that the economy declined by over 19 per cent from 2015 to 2021, with real GDP falling from $185.7 billion in 2015 to $149.6 billion in 2021.
He said their new estimates show marginal growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022 with a GDP of $153.3 billion, and continued growth projected at 3.2 per cent in 2023 bringing the GDP to $158.1 billion.
However, Arjoon said this growth projection for 2023, does not place the country anywhere close to its economic performance in 2015.
“This takes us back to 2006 levels, as the graph shows (Figure 1)! While positive growth is most welcome, these figures do not present to be comfortable with, as we should be endeavouring to raise our private sector performance, investment, and production levels to the pre-2015 era,” Arjoon expressed.
Further, he said this projection of 3.2 per cent growth does not necessarily reflect the conditions faced by the private sector and consumers, as he said spending levels have taken a hit more recently especially given the high price levels with inflation at 8.3 per cent, lowering sales revenues.
This, Arjoon said together with the high cost of doing business caused by high prices from international suppliers and higher taxes paid on these imports, increased costs of fuel, and periodic inefficiencies at the port causing higher rent and demurrage charges, have increased the cost of business operations and lowered private sector earnings.
Another issue Arjoon highlighted was the difficulties in doing business which affect private sector earnings and in turn impact their daily operations, abilities to re-invest and expand.
He said it also harms the Government’s revenue streams through fewer taxes on income and profits collected, which should be avoided as over 60 per cent of state taxes comes from income and profits.
Manufacturers, the economist noted, have contributed to driving some of the growth and current account performance since last year given their uptick in production levels – non petrochemical manufacturers grew by 19 per cent from Q3 2019 to Q3 2022.
“While their exports have remained healthy, there is a possibility that a potential recession or stagflation in the US economy later this year may affect their export quantity. The labour force participation of 54.6 per cent and underemployment levels where many persons are employed in professions substandard to their credentials, and increasing brain drain are also hampering our growth potential,” he revealed.
Downside risks
Giving his views on the IMF’s report The UWI economist Dr Dave Seerattan said there is much to agree with in the general assessment of the IMF, which to summarise indicates that short-term trends in economic growth, fiscal outturns, debt sustainability, and external sector strength have improved. This he said was driven in large part by increases in energy prices which are forecast to moderate over the medium term. According to Seerattan the IMF also cautioned that risks to the recovery are weighted on the downside.
“These downside risks include possible supply disruptions in the local energy sector, the potential significant falloff in global economic growth affecting energy prices, and potential international financial pitfalls related to bank weakness in the US. The message seems to be that these improvements could be short-lived and some caution in terms of the formulation of policy is required,” the economist mentioned.
The IMF, Seerattan said, also flagged some important long-term risks that must be addressed, which are related to the pressure on the pension system from the ageing of our population, as well as risks related to a lack of diversification and over-dependence on the energy industry.
He articulated that the authorities have already made some headway regarding the pensions challenge related to the increase in the retirement age but this challenge is likely to require other reforms such as increases in contribution rates to backstop the solvency of the pension system.
“In terms of the diversification challenge, the authorities need to move now in this area by accelerating efforts in areas that have the most promise such as the tourism industry. Infrastructural investments in projects such as the Tobago airport are therefore critically important in this context,” Seerattan added.
‘Too soon to tell’
Trotters Restaurant Group chief executive officer Peter George said there is no doubt that there are signs of economic recovery but this must be taken in context. George said firstly, the growth forecasts now from the IMF 2023 report are lower than previously forecast last year by the IMF and he said everyone must ask why.
“Inflation estimates for 2022-2024 are also a little higher than we were previously told by the IMF and this will put further pressure on our external competitiveness. Much of this is out of our control as the vast majority of what we consume is imported,” the CEO affirmed.
So while he admitted there is certainly increased economic activity, citizens must be cautious of how it is benchmarked and exactly where it is coming from.
A critical point George highlighted was that there was no mention, at least not meaningfully, of the devastating crime situation in the IMF report; this is also of grave concern not just to citizens’ lives but also economic well-being.
He also pointed out that the stock of foreign reserves now also stands at about US$6.5 billion, considerably lower than ten years ago.
Ryan Chin, director at Dachin Group of Companies, which includes Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano, and Jaxx International Grill said it is too soon to tell whether there is an economic recovery as the food service/restaurant sales are still down 40 per cent overall compared to pre-Covid and coming off the first quarter, which is usually still a difficult time for these types of businesses (coming out of Carnival and Lent.)
Chin said his business is looking closely as to the second quarter which will begin when Mother’s Day kicks things off and the release of new blockbuster movies now begins taking us into the Summer which is expected to have a promising movie line-up.
“We are still faced with inflation, and supplier price increases every few weeks so the cost of doing business is still very challenging - combined with the state and level of crime faced at present which only seems to be rising daily, also acts as a barrier for persons looking to dine out and entertain themselves safely,” Chin concluded.