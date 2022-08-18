ECU slams CariCRIS downgrade

Caribbean Information & Credit Rating Services Ltd (CariCRIS), has placed Eastern Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd (ECU) on Rating Watch – Developing.
However, deputy chief executive officer Kester Lashley, described the action as unfortunate and it should not have been ventilated in the public space.
A CariCRIS rating is placed on Rating Watch — Developing when events occur that may affect the credit quality of the issuer/issue, the impact of which cannot be accurately assessed at that point in time. A rating placed under Rating Watch does not imply that the rating will necessarily change.
In a news release on Wednesday, CariCRIS said this rating action was taken as a result of ECU’s lack of co-operation with providing key information requested to facilitate the completion of our annual rating surveillance report for the 2021/22 period, despite our several attempts to obtain the same. Furthermore, it said based on recent media releases, CariCRIS notes that there may be potential legal matters with ECU executives ongoing as well as investigations into its operations by the Commissioner of Co-operatives.
“We are concerned that these developments could adversely impact the credit union’s stability and financial performance going forward. CariCRIS will continue to liaise with ECU’s personnel over the coming weeks to obtain the requested information and to determine the impact of recent events on ECU’s creditworthiness and adjust our ratings accordingly,” the rating agency highlighted.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, deputy chief executive officer Kester Lashley said the credit union viewed the news release with great disappointment.
Lashley pointed out that ECU is not under investigation or has any legal matters pending as stated by the rating agency.
He also noted that CariCRIS assigns credit ratings, which rate a debtor’s ability to repay debt.
“It should be noted that ECU is a Co-operative Society whose members are its investors and does NOT require third party financing. As such ECU has NO obligation or requirement to participate in this process. That notwithstanding, ECU engaged CariCRIS for this annual surveillance process on its own as a conduit to portraying the strength and the stability of the organisation,” he stressed.
Did CariCRIS follow protocol?
Further, in a news release from the credit union yesterday afternoon, it said ECU has always co-operated with CariCRIS’s process and has never refused to provide information.
The credit union said it will make every effort to continue to co-operate with CariCRIS to provide information within their timeframes. “ECU noted however, that this last iteration of the rating process proved to be different from other assessments performed previously. ECU had great difficulty with the process and felt that the process was not pertinent to the Credit Union sector,” the release said.
ECU expounded that it is concerned with CariCRIS’s decision to release this statement without making every effort to discuss its contents with the organisation as was the usual protocol in the past.
“CariCRIS also chose to utilise information contained in newspaper articles without verification, which was also used in their analysis of ECU to deliver the current rating, an action ECU deems as unprofessional and contributes to a lack of integrity of the process.”
The credit union added that it’s now concerned with any rating that CariCRIS applies to any organisation and would review their contract with CariCRIS for any potential breaches and available legal remedies.
ECU’s current rating with this agency is CariBB+ (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional scale and ttBB+ on the Trinidad and Tobago national scale with a stable outlook.
The Express reached out to the Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning, however he said he wished not to comment at this time.
The Express also contacted the Banking, Insurance, and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) the representing union for ECU and the president Mario Als said this development is quite concerning, because when such a rating is given to an organisation, it suggests that things can become worse.
“There is a need for a proper evaluation to be done at ECU and their operations, which I understand is being done by the Commissioner of Co-operatives. We are keeping a close eye on the issue, as we must protect our membership,” Als said.
He added that while BIGWU will bring this situation up with management, they are under no obligation to respond to matters, which does not fall under their recognition status, but the union will address it in the best way they can.