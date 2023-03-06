Optical optometrist

EYE CHECK-UP: A Value Optical optometrist conducts an eye test and check-up on a youngster at El Dorado Offshore’s Community Health Fair on Saturday at the bp Resource Centre, Mayaro.

El Dorado Offshore (EDO) hosted over 150 attendees on Saturday at its Community Health Fair at the bp Resource Centre, Mayaro.

The event was organised to provide on-the-spot medical screening and health awareness workshops for members of the communities in South-Eastern Trinidad to promote the importance of physical and mental health, the company said in a news release.

More than 50 personnel from the Ministry of Health, CLIMB Consultancy, First Choice Family Clinic, Lifetime Smiles, Value Optical, the Ambulance Division of Amalgamated Security and other volunteers were present to provide blood pressure and glucose testing, vision testing, eye health evaluations, mental health lectures, first aid and CPR demonstrations.

El Dorado Offshore (EDO) is a recruitment, manpower supply and personnel logistics company in the energy and non-energy sector, operating in Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname.

EDO’s vice president, Sarona Samaroo, expressed her excitement about the community’s participation and the event’s success.

She said, “I am thrilled to see so many people come out to take advantage of these essential services.” She added that while EDO is a company focused on facilitating capacity building and value creation through employment opportunities, it prioritises the mental and physical well-being of its employees and the members of their respective communities.

“I am grateful to the people of Mayaro and nearby communities for allowing us to host this event. We hope to continue to work together to plan and execute projects that can benefit the deserving people in the communities,” Sarona stated.

The people of Mayaro, Manzanilla, Guyaguare and other surrounding communities expressed their gratitude to EDO for hosting the Community Health Fair, stating that this allowed them to better understand the importance of regular medical check-ups and their role in maintaining good health, the release stated.

The event’s success was due to the collaboration between the EDO team, Community Leaders, and the Ministry of Health in partnership with leading medical practitioners in Trinidad, Sarona said. Sarona said local content and community development must always be well aligned to create maximum positive impact.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mayor: Covid hurt Sando mas

Mayor: Covid hurt Sando mas

After a two-year hiatus of Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said it still played a part in 2023 Carnival, negatively affecting celebrations.

The bands were notably smaller and spectators were fewer in numbers.

Regrello said while there was mention on the economics, the lack of promotion and marketing and the quality of mas, the impact of Covid-19 was not being discussed.

No ease-up in sight for foreign exchange shortages

No ease-up in sight for foreign exchange shortages

Citizens will have to be prepared to continue facing shortages of foreign exchange for some time to come admits Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire.

Speaking at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the seminar, Global Economic Update and Probable Impact on Trinidad and Tobago hosted by the United Nations Office on Thursday, Hilaire said the situation will persist until as a country we can achieve market equilibrium based on improved macro-economic conditions.

Support for small business owners

Support for small business owners

Thousands of small business owners can now get free training to expand their mom-and-pop businesses through the 2023 Growing Together Small Business Training Programme.

A joint effort of the Coca-Cola Company and Caribbean Bottlers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (CBTTL) and The UWI School of Business and Applied Studies Ltd (UWI-Roytec) backed by Government, the digital initiative is geared toward customers of CBTTL with the aim of strengthening traditional retail business and supporting their economic growth.