El Dorado Offshore (EDO) hosted over 150 attendees on Saturday at its Community Health Fair at the bp Resource Centre, Mayaro.
The event was organised to provide on-the-spot medical screening and health awareness workshops for members of the communities in South-Eastern Trinidad to promote the importance of physical and mental health, the company said in a news release.
More than 50 personnel from the Ministry of Health, CLIMB Consultancy, First Choice Family Clinic, Lifetime Smiles, Value Optical, the Ambulance Division of Amalgamated Security and other volunteers were present to provide blood pressure and glucose testing, vision testing, eye health evaluations, mental health lectures, first aid and CPR demonstrations.
El Dorado Offshore (EDO) is a recruitment, manpower supply and personnel logistics company in the energy and non-energy sector, operating in Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname.
EDO’s vice president, Sarona Samaroo, expressed her excitement about the community’s participation and the event’s success.
She said, “I am thrilled to see so many people come out to take advantage of these essential services.” She added that while EDO is a company focused on facilitating capacity building and value creation through employment opportunities, it prioritises the mental and physical well-being of its employees and the members of their respective communities.
“I am grateful to the people of Mayaro and nearby communities for allowing us to host this event. We hope to continue to work together to plan and execute projects that can benefit the deserving people in the communities,” Sarona stated.
The people of Mayaro, Manzanilla, Guyaguare and other surrounding communities expressed their gratitude to EDO for hosting the Community Health Fair, stating that this allowed them to better understand the importance of regular medical check-ups and their role in maintaining good health, the release stated.
The event’s success was due to the collaboration between the EDO team, Community Leaders, and the Ministry of Health in partnership with leading medical practitioners in Trinidad, Sarona said. Sarona said local content and community development must always be well aligned to create maximum positive impact.