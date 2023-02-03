Egg prices going up

EFFECTIVE Monday, eggs will increase by $3 per dozen, due to the increase in the price of feed for layer chickens.
This was revealed yesterday by the Association of Trinidad and Tobago Table Egg Producers vice president, Dennis Ramsingh, as he said this move by the egg producers became necessary as the cost of feed is due to be increased by five per cent on Monday.
The hike in the price of feed comes from Mastermix Feeds Ltd, which supplies the majority of the table eggs produced in T&T. Other companies have also indicated a price review.
Ramsingh told the Express yesterday, that the increase in the price of eggs became necessary as a few months ago, egg producers had faced the removal of a fuel subsidy of almost five per cent, by the feed company and now this feed hike has become unbearable to absorb.
He said this explains the 14 to 15 per cent increase.
“We do not like to appear selfish, however, the additional cost of fuel, distribution expenses, and the packaging has made it difficult for producers to continue to absorb these increases,” he stressed.
Two farmers told the Express that wholesale eggs are currently being sold to retailers at between $19 and $21 per dozen. If the $3 per dozen price increase is implemented, that would take the price of eggs from the producers to between $22 and $24 per dozen. That is an increase of 14.28 per cent and 15.78 per cent.
At several supermarkets, eggs are being sold at $25 to $26 per dozen.
Ramsingh noted that the association’s producers have continued to be flexible, even in times of major shortages.
“We continue to strive to provide food for the nation at our most competitive prices, however, we do not control the supermarkets’ costs,” he outlined.
Ramsingh added that this increase has no connection or relation to the soaring US prices of eggs, as the price adjustment was specifically based on T&T’s local feed increases another distribution cost.
Bakeries: No increase
One of the owners of Chee Mooke Bakery located in Port of Spain, Stokely Phillips, said the $3 increase per dozen for eggs would not have a major impact on its operations, as the bakery does not use many products with eggs.
“Changing prices is a traumatic thing and it’s very time-consuming to do, as it must be correct and fair to the customers. So it would not be worth our while right now, because we made a jump in prices a couple of months ago and we are satisfied with the results,” Phillips highlighted.
Also giving his views on the proposed increase in the price of eggs was the owner of Puff n’ Stuff located in San Fernando, Gregory Laing, who said he did not foresee an increase on the horizon.
“We are good with our price structure at this time and do not forecast an increase within six months from yesterday. We do not believe that the prices of products would drastically increase. The bakery does not anticipate flour, yeast, and other items going up again. We have a positive outlook that our costs should stay where it is,” Laing added.