Elder: No surprise as thousands show up for cruise ship jobs

There should be no surprise that thousands of job-seekers showed up for the Royal Caribbean’s recruitment process, as many are without jobs due to recent retrenchments, according to Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary general Clyde Elder.
Speaking at the head office of the Banking and Insurance General Workers Union (BIGWU) in Barataria, on Wednesday, Elder said Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the response as many workers from Petrotrin, ArcelorMittal and the recently retrenched TSTT employees are still unemployed.
“The minister is acting like he does not know what caused the overwhelming response on Tuesday at NAPA Port of Spain. Every Monday morning workers in State-owned companies are going home. That is why public servants especially along with the unions need to unite and not give up, as it will be an uphill battle,” Elder lamented.
He said every worker’s right must be protected and that should be the main focus at this time.
Last month, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Royal Caribbean signed a memorandum of understanding for 2,000 Trinidad and Tobago nationals to be placed in 500 categories catering to various skill levels, such as deck officers, electrical and engine room-type positions, casino operations, culinary management, food and beverage operations and guest services, information technology, entertainment and housekeeping.
When the Express visited NAPA on Tuesday at lunchtime, the lines snaked around the building, and some people were huddling in one spot, expecting to be called inside, while many left with disappointed faces, grumbling that they wasted their entire day.
In a news release later that day the ministry said it was pleased with the overwhelming response to Royal Caribbean Group’s Seafarers Recruitment Programme.
It noted that because of Tuesday’s response, the Royal Caribbean Group will be back at NAPA today at 9 a.m.
The Ministry added that based on its information 2,884 applicants had successfully registered and submitted their applications through the RCG portal www.rclctrac.com.