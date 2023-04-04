New president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Roger Roach believes a proposed electricity rate increase could lead to economic fallout and a potential decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Speaking at the TTMA’s leadership discussion and network event at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday, Roach said the association met with the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) in February about the proposed rate increase.
He said the TTMA argued that the increase proposed to commercial and industrial customers would have far-reaching consequences.
In the end, Roach noted that the RIC advised the association to present its case in writing and the TTMA commissioned an international accounting firm to conduct an impact analysis of the proposed rate hike on manufacturers.
He told the audience that the TTMA received the final report from the consultant and the RIC has agreed to meet with them within the coming days, where the association would present findings.
Roach said, according to the data, in a situation where 100 per cent of costs are passed down the value chain, consumers could potentially face a 15 per cent increase in their grocery bills.
The data also indicated that the rate hike can lead to potential decline in GDP of 0.66 per cent, a potential decrease in non-petroleum exports of 1.63 per cent, a potential decline in unemployment of 1.57 per cent and a potential increase in core inflation of 1.16 per cent, he said. “As business leaders, we understand the predicament that T&TEC has found themselves in. We understand the role of the RIC and we certainly agree we must all share the burden. However, this proposed immediate increase in the electricity rate for industrial users...will lead to socio-economic problems.
On this issue of VAT refunds, Roach said this situation was untenable.
“The silence on this important issue emanating from the Ministry of Finance and, by extension, the Government, is inscrutable. And the private sector wants answers. Over the years the TTMA has presented specific and what we consider to be workable solutions to this VAT refund problem in our annual budget submissions,” he recalled.
Roach said Government collected hundreds of millions of dollars during the tax amnesty from businesses that were unable to keep up with their obligations for one reason or the other, and it is projected that the Government will collect tens of millions more by May 17.
“We call on the Government to use some of this money, to make immediate payments to compliant businesses. At this dire stage, we are open to the Ministry of Finance utilising the same mechanism used in 2020. Cash payments to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and issuing bonds to large businesses. This will plug the current hole, but what is required is a meeting of the minds,” he said.
Roach was appointed TTMA president following the organisation’s 2023 annual general meeting at the Hyatt earlier yesterday.
He replaced Tricia Coosal who had held the position since 2021.