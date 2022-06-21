Electronic payments for public servants ‘in a month’

FOR Anthony Vieira, the founder and managing director of HHSL Safety Systems Ltd, safety is not just a job, it is a calling—a culture he is driven to inculcate wherever he is and whatever he is doing.

In an industry that depends on word-of-mouth referrals and references, Vieira built the reputation of his company by restlessly focusing on diversification and expansion as well as reinvesting in upskilling his employees and acquiring cutting-edge equipment.