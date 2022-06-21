Electronic payments for public servants ‘in a month’

“Within the next month or so”, the Government will be moving towards a process of making payments to members of the civil service and other services electronically, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said as he contributed to the Bills of Exchange Amendment Act in the Senate yesterday.
Noting that currently the bulk of the Government’s payments were salaries and wages, Imbert said some 60,000, 70,000 persons or more received their salaries and wages by way of cheques. He said there were some entities where payments were already digital, for example URP, where people are paid not by cheque but by way of a debit card. “So there are some elements within the Government system where electronic payments are already taking place,” he said.
“Within the next month or so, the Government will be moving towards a process of making payments to members of the civil service and other services, electronically. But we will first have to get their bank account numbers. So we will be having to inform the trade unions about this. We have to inform the individuals themselves about this. Hopefully not too many people will object and they will provide their bank account numbers and then we can start the process of introducing electronic payments for wages and salaries for all these thousands of people. So the Government is not sitting down, this is a complex issue, we want to do it. So I want to give honourable senators the assurance that we want to move towards electronic payments as far as is possible,” Imbert stated.
Vieira: Law is playing catch-up
Independent Senator Anthony Vieira said even though the trend internationally and locally was towards cashless transactions, he said cheques remained an important business tool for those who were not fully on board with the digital payments. He said cheques also served as a back-up against cyber fraud and cyber attacks and power failures. Nevertheless, he said, outside of the public service most financial transactions were without cash and without cheques. “So this law is playing catch-up”, he said. He said greater steps needed to be taken to guard against hacking, technological dependency and economic inequality. He said he joined with Mark in expressing the hope that this legislation will not be brought in isolation but will form part of a suite of legislation dealing with cyber crime, cryptocurrencies and enhanced data protection. He said the Government, Central Bank, the banking sector and the Parliament had to work together in raising consumer awareness and implementation of digital security measures aimed at ensuring that electronic payments don’t wind up in malicious hands. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind especially the aged, the computer-challenged and the unbanked,” Vieira stated. He said as a start customers need to be educated on how to stop a digital cheque and institutional safeguards needed to be strengthened against glitches.
Mark: 15 years too late
Opposition Senator Wade Mark said the bill was 15 years too late. “We are still in the backwaters in 2022,” he said. “This legislation has to be seen in the context of the State being tardy in its modernisation efforts of its own public sector payment system which remains largely manual,” Mark said. He called on the Government to give the status of the IDB loan for $40 million to bring about an improvement in the system and to support the establishment of an electronic payment system in 2017. “When you see thousands of pensioners lining up in the sun and rain outside the Treasury Building to collect their cheques when modern digital technology provides persons with the opportunity to have a card,” Mark said. He also lamented that in the legislation customers could not produce electronic cheques to banks and were still required to produce physical cheques.
Mark also called for the regulations to be subject to affirmative resolution and not negative resolution.