‘EMA ordered to do over piece of consultation’

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley says the Government is currently engaged in US$300 million arbitration talks with a Chinese contractor for work done on the aluminium smelter plant, scrapped by the United National Congress (UNC). And that, he said, was the reason for the delay in the La Brea Dry Docks project.
Speaking at “Conversations with the Prime Minister” at the Palo Seco Government Primary School on Friday night, Rowley said the Government was going through the environmental assessments required to ensure that a similar incident did not occur.
He said, “With respect to the La Brea Dry Docks, the project is still on the table. We are going through the environmental assessment requirements because you know you can’t just go out there and build something. You have to go through a period of research to determine what happens at different times of the year to be able to work out how the construction is going to influence the environment. And the EMA signs off on it so you cannot be challenged in the court and the project stops.”
Rowley said a dry dock was a major investment with a large environmental footprint.
“We are in that stage now. We still have the interest from the Chinese, once we get to that point of EMA approval for the project, we will move to the question of financing,” he said.
Rowley said the Government had also invited bids for the replacement of the commercial floating dry-docking facility, managed by Caribbean Dockyard Engineering Services Ltd (CDESL also known as Caridoc), in Chaguaramas.
Eight bids were received, he said, and were being evaluated by the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco).
“They got eight bids and they are serious and evaluating them. This is being done by Nidco and then it will go to Cabinet and recommendations to Cabinet and Cabinet will have a decision to take on a replacement dock for Chaguaramas. So we still in the preparatory stage,” he said.
Rowley reminded the nation that the ground on which the UNC was able to stop La Brea aluminium smelter project was environmental and the Government was working to ensure that all the necessary environmental requirements were done to prevent any legal technicalities.
“The La Brea project had started, work was going on, TGU was built the project was under way. Political elements led by the UNC went to court and questioned the EMA approval that was granted to that project. The court asked that the EMA do over a piece of the consultation. Unfortunately, if the PNM was in office the EMA would have been allowed, with the guidance of the court to go back and do that piece of consultation that was the only areas there was an issue. And we would have satisfied the court and today we would have had an aluminium business as part of our diversification.
The UNC did not do it, they chose to shut the project down. And today the contractor who was hired to do the project is forcing arbitration against us,” he said.