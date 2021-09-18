EMPLOYERS are not allowed by law to unilaterally make decisions and mandate employees to subject themselves to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
If such a decision is to be made, there must be consultation between the employer and the employees or their representative bodies and both sides must come to an agreement.
So said Deborah Thomas-Felix, president of the Industrial Court, yesterday.
She was speaking during the opening of the court’s 2021/2022 law term.
While the judge made it clear she was in no way indicating citizens should not receive the vaccine as a protective measure against the virus, Thomas-Felix said employees had a right to choose whether or not they would be subjecting themselves to the jab.
And they cannot be fired from their jobs or be subjected to any adverse consequences from their employers, she said.
“Can such a policy be introduced unilaterally by employers in the workplace? The short answer is no,” she stated.
The judge also pointed out that employers were not allowed by law to require employees to take money out of their own pockets to conduct PCR testing on themselves to prove to their bosses they are Covid-19 negative.
That is within the remit of the employers, since they are the ones mandated they provide a safe working environment for their employees and members of the public, she said.
The judge pointed out that while our laws in Trinidad and Tobago do not directly address Covid-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment, she said new vaccination policies can be achieved via collective bargaining.
“It is settled law that an employer ought not to unilaterally make any material change or alteration to a worker’s contract. The introduction of a Covid-19 vaccination policy or any new policy can amount to a material change in the terms and conditions of employment and ought not to be imposed unilaterally,” she argued.
“In fact, the Industrial Relations Act makes collective bargaining between employers and trade unions mandatory.”
Thomas-Felix expressed alarm at the number of industrial relations complaints filed in the court since the virus arrived on our shores, saying it was of great concern to her.
Since March last year to September 14, Thomas-Felix said a total of 178 Covid-19 complaints had been filed, the majority resulting from a lack of consultation between employers and employees.
But again, she stated each individual was responsible for what goes into their bodies and they cannot be “forced” into accepting a vaccine they did not wish to have.
Had it been so simple, she said, countries around the world would have made it mandatory for their citizens to subject themselves to the Covid-19 vaccines.
But that is not the case. So far, only four countries have made it mandatory, she said.
Instead, the judge said other countries were educating their populations about different vaccines, the importance of taking them and encouraging citizens to get vaccinated. And that is as much as a government can do at this time, she said.
Thomas-Felix said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advocated against making vaccinations mandatory because of the distrust associated with such a decision, and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has issued recommendations on the topic.
Thomas-Felix said for employers to discharge their legal duty to provide a safe work environment, steps can be taken to minimise the risk of Covid-19, such as ensuring employees wear masks, providing hand sanitiser, promoting and maintaining physical distancing, ensuring surroundings are clean and requiring employees with symptoms to stay at home and seek treatment.
The measures that are implemented at one place of work are not automatically applied to another, she added.
“The measures taken must be case-and fact-specific.”
This is where comprehensive bilateral consultation plays a critical role, she added, pointing out that ways to address new issues at the workplace can only be taken after consultation.
“So too should the training needs of workers, especially training and education on vaccines. If a risk-assessment policy is considered and contemplated by a company, the union should be consulted at the very initial stages, and collective bargaining should commence.
“If there is no union at the company, there will be a need for discussions and dialogue, not monologues, with workers.”
“I cannot overstate the importance of discussions, genuine consultations and compromise, built through social dialogue, for the effective implementation of measures to address this pandemic and its impact on the labour market,” she said.
Thomas-Felix pointed out it was important for employers and trade unions to adjust to the new way of life “in a spirit of respect and compromise” for the survival and sustainability of lives, businesses and jobs.
With the increase of matters filed at the court related to lack of discussions between employers and employees directly stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the judge said she was troubled by unilateral decisions made by some employers.
“The devastating effects (of lack of consultation) and the need to combat the spread of this pandemic assume far greater importance than the assertion of these individual rights,” she said.