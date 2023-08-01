Endcash sees uptick in users

MORE than 25,000 people have so far downloaded Republic Bank Ltd’s digital wallet, Endcash, the bank’s marketing manager for its personal segment Damian Cooper has said.
And more than 1,700 merchants are now accepting Endcash, Cooper said.
“What we have seen over the last three to six months is that the uptake has been really good so we now have in excess of 25,000 customers or persons who have downloaded the Endcash wallet and we have over 1,700 merchants that accept Endcash,” Cooper told the Express Business.
Endcash has been partnering with merchants, Cooper said.
So if you have gone to the street food spot Woodbrook Yard you would have seen that most of the vendors there accept the digital payment, he said.
Cooper said the bank is looking at partnerships as a means of going ahead.
One of those partnerships recently launched is with MyTripTT.
“The partnership with MyTripTT basically revolves around Endcash being positioned as either the preferred method of payment or an alternative method of payment for customers,” Cooper said.
“Customers who basically don’t want to pay via cash or would prefer to just use an alternative method of payment can in fact use the Endcash mobile wallet which allows them to make payment via their phone to the service provider,” he said.
Cooper said it is a seamless transaction meaning that you don’t have to walk with cash as it is already downloaded.
“So even if you just want to move with your phone and not necessarily your wallet you can in fact use Endcash,” he said.
“Woodbrook Yard is the street food place on Tragarete Road whereby you have a number of vendors and people can actually go in there and purchase food and we have partnered with them to ensure that all of their merchants accept Endcash and customers who come into Woodbrook Yard can, in fact, use Endcash to pay for their food,” he said.
Cooper said uptake for Endcash had been slow in the beginning as it was launched at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We think we are trending in the right direction; as with any new product there are persons who may not immediately adopt it. Persons want to take a wait-and-see approach but we have done quite a bit in terms of alliances, in terms of creating awareness, in terms of using social media influencers to get the story out there in terms of Endcash, how it works and how it can be beneficial to the customer,” Cooper said.
While Cooper said they are happy with the uptake so far they want more people to download and more merchants to use it.
“Of course we want to see more usage but in terms of the trend, we are moving on the upward trend in terms of all the key metrics,” he said.
One of the challenges that Endcash has been facing is that people tend to opt for cash.
“Even though you have quite a number of persons that use alternative methods of payment, cash is always a big payment method so the number one issue is ‘why should I use this over cash’,”he said.
To answer, Copper said, is the level of security and safety that Endcash brings.
“If cash is stolen, you lose your cash you lose your money. With Endcash you don’t have to walk around with any cash or large amounts of cash; you have it on your phone, it is protected in terms of password in terms of two-factor authentication,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the vision is for people to realise that they may not need to walk with their wallets anymore.
“Barring the fact you may need your wallet for your driver’s permit and your ID card in terms of your wallet to carry funds, our vision is your phone is now your wallet so we actually have something on our website where we say ‘ditch your wallet’ so the benefit is you have your phone and people use their phones for everything now, for sending messages, for socialising for taking pictures, for creating videos etc,” he said.
“And how much more convenient is it to have your funds on your phone as well so you can use it to make payments,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the number one question they get from people is why they should use Endcash.
“And what we have to do is say hear what, there are significant benefits in terms of having the Endcash wallet even if you want to actually use it as one of the methods of payment it does not necessarily have to be your go-to payment all the time,” Copper said
Cooper said Endcash is also partnering with Restaurant Holdings Ltd the owners of Popeyes, Little Ceasars and Burger King.