The Energy Chamber has welcomed measures by Finance Minister Colm Imbert to improve the fiscal environment under which the upstream energy sector companies operate in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a media release on Monday evening, the Chamber thanked Imbert for collaborative engagement with the Energy Chamber toward making these changes.
The reductions in the Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) rates for new wells in marine fields and the extension and expansion of the changes introduced in 2020 for small onshore producers are welcomed and will help the economics of new investments in oil projects, the Chamber added.
The Energy Chamber said it has advocated changes in SPT for over a decade and this change represents the first major adjustment for offshore oil producers.
“The changes will also help create greater investor interest in the on-going onshore bid round,” it said.
The Chamber also welcomed the commitment from the minister to meet with the oil and gas industry over the next three months to review further potential reforms to the fiscal regime.
“There are also details of the announced proposals that will be important to clarify, and get right, if we are to meet the objective of encouraging investment in new oil production,” the Energy Chamber remarked.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said in his budget presentation on Monday that the Government would introduce a tiered system of Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) for fiscal 2023.
For new oil wells in shallow water marine areas, whether in existing fields or new fields, the following rates of SPT will now apply:
Oil price (P) Rate of SPT
$0.00 to $50.00 0%
$50.01 to $70.00 15%
$70.01 to $90.00 20%
$90.01 to $200.00 SPT rate = 20% +0.2% (P - 90.00)
$201.00 and over 42%
