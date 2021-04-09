...Energy company hit after no-show

Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah has taken the management of NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd to task for what he said was its failure to reach out to residents of Marabella following an early morning explosion at its gas-to-liquids plant at Pointe-a-Pierre on Wednesday.
Abdulah, who met with Marabella residents at a home on Silk Cotton Drive on Thursday, said he thought he would pay a visit since it was his understanding that nobody from NiQuan had visited the community since the incident.
“It’s well known that when you have a fenceline community, the company has a critical responsibility to engage with the fenceline community, not only in the event of an incident or accident like what happened (Wednesday) but generally. NiQuan should have been engaging the community with respect to possible safety drills, numbers to call in emergencies, which is what Petrotrin would have done, so that there’s an interaction between the community and the company. None of that happened.”
He noted that the MSJ had strong ties with Marabella as one of its members Nigel Charles, who called him about the incident, is an activist in the community, and that the community formed part of his constituency at last year’s general election.
“Since the accident...no official from NiQuan has visiting this community. Hundreds of people are here, a lot of children. School is on holiday right now but in any case with online learning children will be at home. There’s lots of little children all over the place who would have been absolutely traumatised by that explosion (Wednesday) morning, and not only them but adults as well and nobody has come down here to enquire how people are, what are their feelings, what are their concerns and what they could do as a company to address the issue of safety, health and the environment.
Abdulah stated that NiQuan seemed to be treated very differently to how Patriotic (owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union) was treated.
“NiQuan is being treated one way with respect to the way in which the plant was allowed to start up...” he said.
He said Patriotic in comparison, had international experts, engineering experts, refinery start up experts and all kinds of people and safety personnel as part of their team putting forward their bid for the refinery but was treated very differently.
He said had they gotten the refinery more than a year ago, there would have been interaction between Patriotic and the fenceline community and people in the community of Marabella would have gotten employment.
The MSJ leader said the Government’s failure was not only the arrangement with NiQuan but also its failure to ensure that the fenceline communities have been properly taken care of and treated.
“This community is not begging for NiQuan to come, they’re demanding that NiQuan come and that NiQuan does what it is supposed to do by engaging with the fenceline community. Not begging or asking or pleading or writing or requesting. No, this is a demand. NiQuan must come and deal with the community and the other State agencies as well as the Ministry of Energy, the OSH agency, EMA and whoever else has some responsibility, all of them should be down in this community engaging the people. These people are traumatised,” Abdulah said.