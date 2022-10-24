Stuart Young

MATTERS OF INTEREST: Energy Minister Stuart Young, third from left, met yesterday with Leonardo Graterol, second from right, Vice-Minister Gas, of Venezuela, on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 24th Ministerial Meeting in Cairo, Egypt. From left are energy consultant Selwyn Lashley, NGC president Mark Loquan and Ministry of Energy permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles.

Energy Minister Stuart Young met with Venezuela’s Vice-Minister Gas Leonardo Graterol, on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 24th Ministerial Meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

During the meeting yesterday, Young recalled his visit to Venezuela in August and the discussions that took place on energy and other matters of interest between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

The parties also discussed the volatility of the energy supply, markets, and the potential to positively contribute to energy security and stability.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Ronnie Romero, vice-president PDVSA, Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy, and Mark Loquan, president of National Gas Company (NGC).

The minister and T&T’s delegation also participated in the GECF meetings and discussions which took place yesterday.

The Ministerial Meeting is the supreme governing body of the Forum and meets once a year, in accordance with the GECF statute.

The GECF was established in 2001 and in 2008 it was transformed into an international governmental organisation headquartered in Doha.

The GECF comprises 19 member-countries, with Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela as members, and Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, and the UAE as observers.

Together, they represent 72 per cent of the global proven natural gas reserves, 43 per cent of marketed production, 55 per cent of exports by pipeline, and 50 per cent of LNG exports.

High Court throws out used-car challenge

High Court throws out used-car challenge

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) says it welcomes the decision of a High Court judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by three foreign used car dealers who challenged Government policy on import licences for foreign used cars.

In a news release, the Ministry of Trade and Industry noted the decision of Justice Jacqueline Wilson on Thursday last week to dismiss the claim brought by Compulabs Solutions, Choice Rite Logistics and Box Shipping Services Company.

Guyana stops Ramps Logistics

Guyana stops Ramps Logistics

THE director of Guyana’s Local Content Secretariat (LCS), Martin Pertab, said the second application by Ramps Logistics for a local content certificate has been halted, pending the outcome of the company’s matter with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This was revealed in an affidavit filed in Guyana’s High Court.

In June, Ramps Guyana, a subsidiary of Trinidad owned Ramps Logistics, was denied a local content certificate by the Local Secretariat.

In July, it re-submitted an application.

