UNIPET’S board of directors met with Energy Minister Stuart Young last week to discuss issues relating to the company’s development.
In a news release, the ministry said the meeting dealt with matters including sustainability and adding value to stakeholders and customers.
Unipet CEO, Dexter Riley, complimented the national vision of the Government being pushed forward by Young, as it relates to the energy sector and renewable energy. Riley noted that in compliance to the national vision, Unipet currently has three functioning charging stations with solar power located at Lady Hailes, San Fernando; Brentwood and Aranjuez and they have also begun to take some of their network off the grid.
Riley also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the minister in terms of stakeholder engagement within the energy sector.
The Energy Minister Young that he is committed to dialogue with Unipet and all energy stakeholders to ensure the sustainable supply, efficient use of energy and overall resilience of the energy sector.
Other persons present at the meeting were acting permanent secretary, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Sandra Fraser, chairman of Unipet Ltd Dr Afraz Ali, and other members of the Unipet board of directors.